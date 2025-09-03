Covering Key Points From Sam Leavitt's Tuesday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State's Sam Leavitt is officially a star in the college football world.
The potential first-round prospect in the upcoming NFL draft is coming off a historic game one performance within the context of the program, and is looking to turn a positive opening showing into a season that takes the Sun Devils to new heights.
Leavitt spoke to the media in what is a weekly Tuesday appearance following practice - Arizona State on SI broke down some highlights from the discussion.
Good Things to Take From Opener
Leavitt alluded to the fact that there were many positives to take away from the 38-point performance, despite numerous costly penalties and a second-quarter stagnation - particularly the rise of Raleek Brown.
Brown was the highest graded player on Arizona State's roster according to PFF, and would have had two touchdowns to cap it off if a holding penalty hadn't stalled a 70+ yard score.
The numerous weapons at OC Marcus Arroyo's disposal will serve the Sun Devils well this Saturday.
Game One Performance Still Doesn't Satisfy
Leavitt was hard on himself for his four-touchdown performance on Saturday night, giving himself a C-plus in the postgame press conference.
That sentiment continued into Tuesday.
"Yeah, I didn't feel like I played the best. A lot of things I could have done better, threw a really stupid pick. You know, that's not part of my game..."
Coach Dillingham was much higher on the redshirt sophomore about his individual performance - and rightfully so.
The 20 year-old ran for a highlight-reel 52-yard touchdown while also connecting with Jordyn Tyson for two incredible scores.
Leavitt is Prepared for Mississippi State
The quarterback was asked about preparations for the Bulldogs on Saturday and appears to be more than ready to face the SEC foe this week.
The Bulldogs play a defense similar to NAU's, according to Leavitt - although he couldn't go into specifics, he appeared very confident in that regard.
Expect a heavy dosage of the connection between Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson, with potential for others, such as Jaren Hamilton, to break out.
Read more on what the strong week one showing from the Big 12 means for the Sun Devils here, and on what Arizona State players could fit on the Pittsburgh Steelers here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!