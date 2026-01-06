Key Arizona State Contributor Granted Final Year of Eligibility

TEMPE -- Much uncertainty shrouded the Arizona State football program in December, as questions were raised in regards to the future of QB Sam Leavitt, as well as head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Dillingham's amended contract has presumably given him increased resources in multiple avenues, with the Sun Devil program currently building up what has potential to be the best transfer class in the history of the program.

Dillingham and DC Brian Ward received phenomenal news on late Tuesday, in the form of a key contributor of the defense over the last two seasons reportedly being granted another year of eligibility.

Arizona State Standout Given Another Year

Insider Chris Karpman reported late Tuesday morning that senior linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu will return for his final season of college football in 2026.

BREAKING: "ASU LB Zyrus Fiaseu has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, sources said. He played in just four 2025 games due to injury, but was reliably in the two-deep when healthy, with 46 tackles in 2024-25. Big with Crook/Elliott departing."

Fiaseu, 23, joined San Diego State in 2021 - in which he redshirted during his freshman season before becoming a key contributor on the 2022/23 squads.

He joined Arizona State in 2024 as a transfer - instantly contributing to the team with an interception return for a touchdown within the first minute of the season opener against Wyoming. He secured 34 total tackles and two pass breakups along with the interception during his redshirt junior year.

Arizona State linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) celebrates his defensive stop against Kansas at Mountain America Stadium on Oct. 5, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fiaseu entered the 2025 season as part of the two-deep once again, as he sat behind Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook,

A promising redshirt senior season that began with six total tackles against Mississippi State and a fumble recovery against Baylor ended as quickly as it began, as Fiaseu suffered a foot injury in the win over the Bears that required surgery - ending his season.

Fiaseu remained eligible to apply for a medical redshirt to play one more season, which is a topic that Arizona State on SI asked Dillingham about in mid-October following the confirmed surgery that the linebacker underwent.

"I mean, he had surgery, so we'll file the waiver, and we'll go from there. So 100% it's a great question, very knowledgeable question."

Now, it appears as if it is confirmed that Fiaseu will return for one last season alongside Martell Hughes, Isaiah Iosefa, and whoever else is added via the transfer portal.

Linebackers Zyrus Fiaseu (30) and Keyshaun Elliott (44) workout at Sun Devils spring football practice at ASU's Kajikawa practice fields on March 27, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

