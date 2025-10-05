Key Arizona State Offensive Stats as Week 7 Approaches
TEMPE -- Arizona State is now less than a week away from resuming a 2025 season in which the program has designs on repeating as Big 12 champions.
The Arizona State offense has had its fair share of struggles during a 4-1 start to the season and a pair of conference victories, but it has come alive as of late, with an incredible showing against TCU to boost morale going into the bye week that just passed.
Arizona State on SI explores key offensive statistics and what they mean for the unit moving ahead into the final seven games of the season.
506, 6.6
Raleek Brown ranks second in the conference in rushing yards (506) behind Baylor's Bryson Washington, and second in yards per carry (6.6) for those who have received at least 50 carries on the season.
R. Brown's blend of astute carrier vision, second-level burst, and unexpected strength has potentially transformed the junior from projected rotation back to the lead back and potentially the x-factor of the offense as a whole.
483, 7
Jordyn Tyson's 483 yards rank inside the Top 10 in the nation, even through the bye week - nearly averaging 100 yards per game, while his seven trips to the end zone are tied for first in all of college football with Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II.
This notion has been frequently pushed since the middle of last season, but Tyson is truly a mismatch in nearly any scenario. His fluidity when running routes, baked-in ability to exploit different coverage patterns/brackets, and improved hands truly make him a great all-around receiver.
1,320, 13
This is the total amount of yards and total touchdowns that QB Sam Leavitt has contributed to the Sun Devil offense to this stage of the season.
Leavitt remains an incredibly productive and impactful player despite a rare off night against Mississippi State and the narrative that he has taken a step back as a player so far in 2025.
Arizona State's near 500-yard performance as an offense against Texas Christian is a sign that things are getting figured out by OC Marcus Arroyo - expect Leavitt to take off even more in the heart of the Big 12 schedule.
The path to the conference title won't be seamless, but the offense finding new life over the last three weeks will aid in those efforts.
Those efforts will continue this Saturday night, when the program travels to Salt Lake City to face Utah.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!