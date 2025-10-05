All Sun Devils

Key Arizona State Offensive Stats as Week 7 Approaches

What are key offensive stats surrounding the Arizona State team in 2025?

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates touchdown with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates touchdown with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- Arizona State is now less than a week away from resuming a 2025 season in which the program has designs on repeating as Big 12 champions.

The Arizona State offense has had its fair share of struggles during a 4-1 start to the season and a pair of conference victories, but it has come alive as of late, with an incredible showing against TCU to boost morale going into the bye week that just passed.

Arizona State on SI explores key offensive statistics and what they mean for the unit moving ahead into the final seven games of the season.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

506, 6.6

Raleek Brown ranks second in the conference in rushing yards (506) behind Baylor's Bryson Washington, and second in yards per carry (6.6) for those who have received at least 50 carries on the season.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

R. Brown's blend of astute carrier vision, second-level burst, and unexpected strength has potentially transformed the junior from projected rotation back to the lead back and potentially the x-factor of the offense as a whole.

483, 7

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates quarterback Sam Leavitt’s (not pictured) touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson's 483 yards rank inside the Top 10 in the nation, even through the bye week - nearly averaging 100 yards per game, while his seven trips to the end zone are tied for first in all of college football with Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II.

This notion has been frequently pushed since the middle of last season, but Tyson is truly a mismatch in nearly any scenario. His fluidity when running routes, baked-in ability to exploit different coverage patterns/brackets, and improved hands truly make him a great all-around receiver.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates touchdown with running back Kyson Brown (1) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

1,320, 13

This is the total amount of yards and total touchdowns that QB Sam Leavitt has contributed to the Sun Devil offense to this stage of the season.

Leavitt remains an incredibly productive and impactful player despite a rare off night against Mississippi State and the narrative that he has taken a step back as a player so far in 2025.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's near 500-yard performance as an offense against Texas Christian is a sign that things are getting figured out by OC Marcus Arroyo - expect Leavitt to take off even more in the heart of the Big 12 schedule.

The path to the conference title won't be seamless, but the offense finding new life over the last three weeks will aid in those efforts.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Those efforts will continue this Saturday night, when the program travels to Salt Lake City to face Utah.

Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.

