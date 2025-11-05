Key Takeaways From Arizona State Women’s Season Opener
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the season-opening victory for the women's basketball team as a jumpstart to the Molly Miller era.
Below is a partial transcript of football head coach Kenny Dillingham's Monday press conference.
On Changing Landscape of College Football
"Yeah, I mean, at the end of the day running the quarterback, you look at Utah right now and the triple option premise that they have, winning a lot of games, scoring all points. You look at Vanderbilt right now, with that style of play. You know Houston, when they beat us. I mean, I think it was 20 or 19 quarterback runs. There's so many different ways to win in college football.
I think you got to figure out your own team and where you fit in that you know what personnel you can get around the quarterback and derive the best plan. But there's so many different ways you know, to win in their strengths and weaknesses, to every choice that you make, to every decision you make. So I think, yeah, there's a lot of ways to win. I think in this era, people kind of get to pick and choose their own route a little bit more."
On Plans For Week Off
“Yeah, I mean week off of football. I mean, they're still coming in and lifting and running and and getting rehab and stuff like that this week. But yeah, I think that getting away from the game, you know, similar to last year, even before the Peach Bowl week off, which most people you know don't do, I just feel like sometimes you need to get away. And that the greatest you know, and the hardest thing you can do sometimes is to let go. And I think the ability to, like, let go for a few days and then come back on Sunday…”
On Injury Status of Key Players vs West Virginia
“I think Prince Dorbah has a really good shot. I think Tate Romney has a really good shot to return on those two games. You know, we're still, you know, X (Alford) is working his butt off to try to get back, whether that's West Virginia, you know, he's doing everything he can to get back. JT (Jordyn Tyson) is doing everything he can to get back. His timeline is probably more Colorado, you know, from, you know, where his injury was, you know, it's probably tending more to have a chance at that one, but he's doing everything he can to get back.
So I don't want to leave anybody else out, but I think for the most part, those are the guys that would potentially have a chance to get back no sip’s, I mean, sip (Kyson Brown) is probably going to be out for the year. That's just not trending. And you know, he's doing everything he can to get back to it's just not training in that direction for him to return this year.”
