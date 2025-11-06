Keys for ASU to Continue Winning After Season-Opening Victory
The Arizona State Sun Devils are 1-0 in Men's Basketball. While it is only one game, a small sample size, there is a lot to see how ASU can pull from their win over Southern Utah to build a great foundation.
Teamwork makes the dreamwork
The brightest spot for Coach Hurley's unit was the teamwork that was on display Tuesday Night in ASU's win over Southern Utah. In this game, 4 players had double-digit points in this game. Additionally, the team had 17 total assists. Coach Hurley did a great job getting all of his players involved, and the players did a great job of being selfless with the ball.
When looking at the past two NBA Champions with the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder, they have some similarities, but one big one is that they had very deep teams. Sure, they have their superstars, like with the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Celtics' Jayson Tatum.
However, both teams are incredibly deep, so the fact that ASU has a deep roster is a great look for the team and if they are able to correctly utilize their depth week in and week out, they should be looking good.
Odum continues to level up his game
One point of talk with fans in ASU's Week 1 game was Guard Maurice Odum's play. Odum dazzled with his fantastic ability to pass and be a physical playmaker.
Odum had many highlight plays on the night. However, one area where Odum could improve is his shooting, as he was 308. However, if Odum continues to get better, he could be a real headache for teams to face.
Keeping the Energy
While having great teamwork and star players is amazing, the best thing that ASU can do is to keep the energy going. ASU has positive momentum and keeping that is vital.
The team had a strong start to the game, which translated to a win. If ASU has a strong start to the season, that could set them up for a year of plenty of success on the basketball court.
Overall, while ASU has only played one game, they have plenty of bright spots and building blocks to set up a great season for the team.
