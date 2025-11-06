All Sun Devils

Keys for ASU to Continue Winning After Season-Opening Victory

The Arizona State Sun Devils had some great elements to build upon with their Week 1 Win

Tanner Cappellini

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley speaks to the press at Weatherup Center in Tempe, Ariz. on June 4, 2025.
ASU head coach Bobby Hurley speaks to the press at Weatherup Center in Tempe, Ariz. on June 4, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 1-0 in Men's Basketball. While it is only one game, a small sample size, there is a lot to see how ASU can pull from their win over Southern Utah to build a great foundation.

Teamwork makes the dreamwork

The brightest spot for Coach Hurley's unit was the teamwork that was on display Tuesday Night in ASU's win over Southern Utah. In this game, 4 players had double-digit points in this game. Additionally, the team had 17 total assists. Coach Hurley did a great job getting all of his players involved, and the players did a great job of being selfless with the ball.

ASU Head Coach Bobby Hurley
ASU head coach Bobby Hurley speaks to the press at Weatherup Center in Tempe, Ariz. on June 4, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When looking at the past two NBA Champions with the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder, they have some similarities, but one big one is that they had very deep teams. Sure, they have their superstars, like with the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Celtics' Jayson Tatum.

However, both teams are incredibly deep, so the fact that ASU has a deep roster is a great look for the team and if they are able to correctly utilize their depth week in and week out, they should be looking good.

Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nov 5, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots a free throw against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Odum continues to level up his game

One point of talk with fans in ASU's Week 1 game was Guard Maurice Odum's play. Odum dazzled with his fantastic ability to pass and be a physical playmaker.

Odum had many highlight plays on the night. However, one area where Odum could improve is his shooting, as he was 308. However, if Odum continues to get better, he could be a real headache for teams to face.

Arizona State Sun Devils Moe Odum
Arizona State Sun Devils Moe Odum (5) looks at the net before taking a shot during a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 4, 2025. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keeping the Energy

While having great teamwork and star players is amazing, the best thing that ASU can do is to keep the energy going. ASU has positive momentum and keeping that is vital.

The team had a strong start to the game, which translated to a win. If ASU has a strong start to the season, that could set them up for a year of plenty of success on the basketball court.

Second half of an NCAA basketball game
Butler Bulldogs guard Jalen Jackson (2) fouls Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles forward Ola Ajiboye (5) as he shoots during the second half of an NCAA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse. / Doug McSchooler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, while ASU has only played one game, they have plenty of bright spots and building blocks to set up a great season for the team.

