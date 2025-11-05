Arizona State Basketball Opens 2025-26 Season With Win
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) started year 11 of the Bobby Hurley off with a resounding 81-64 victory over Southern Utah at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
Much has been made about the offseason roster shuffling that took place with the roster, as G Bryce Ford is the only returning player - this is coupled with Hurley's strategy that featured targeting international players and proven mid-major talents via the transfer portal.
Arizona State on SI covered the major happenings of Tuesday's win - and chronicles them below.
First Half
The starting unit of Moe Odum, Bryce Ford, Santiago Trouet, Andrija Grbovic, and Massamba Diop got off to a quick start offensively - scoring nine points before the under 16 minute timeout.
While the offense was largely sharp during much of the first half, the defense didn't hold up their end of the bargain. Southern Utah was able to take advantage of communication lapses, missed assignments, and more - scoring 22 points at the time of the under four-minute timeout.
The defense eventually came to life late in the first half - forcing tough shots, creating turnovers, and contesting shots in the lane - the offense continued to compliment. The result was a 40-28 advantage going into halftime.
One of the highlights of the first half was the fact that eight of the nine players that saw first-half action scored, signifying a true amount of intention in the offense.
Second Half
The second half began with a balanced effort from Arizona State, but Southern Utah continued to chip away at various leads that had been built - the score sat at 55-43 at the halfway mark of the second period.
A quick six-point run spearheaded by Odum extended the lead to 18 points. The advantage eventually grew to as much as 21 points, but Southern Utah continued to battle - cutting the lead back down to 15 with just over five minutes remaining.
The Sun Devils eventually coasted to a win in the end in an overall solid showing.
Key Performers
Moe Odum - 9 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 3-5 3 PTFG
Massamba Diop - 14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 BLK, 6-8 FG
Bryce Ford - 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
Anthony Johnson - 17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 6-9 FG
Allen Mukeba - 11 PTS, 6 REB, 4 BLK
What's Next
The Sun Devils are set to play game two of the season on Sunday afternoon against visiting Utah Tech. Tip-off is set for 1:00 P.M. MST. The game that follows is another home date - this time against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday, November 14. That game is set to begin at 9:00 P.M. MST
