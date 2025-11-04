Previewing Arizona State's Season Opener Against Southern Utah
TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball season is upon us.
The Sun Devils are set to open up the 11th season of the Bobby Hurley era tonight when they welcome Southern Utah to Tempe in what is also the ushering in of their second season in the Big 12.
WHO: Southern Utah @ Arizona State
WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
WHEN: 7:00 P.M. MST
BROADCAST: ESPN+/620 AM
What to Watch: What is Hurley's Starting Five?
This is a decision that will carry much intrigue into the night - as potential starting players Vijay Wallace and Noah Meeusen are injured to varying degrees.
Point guard Moe Odum and center Massamba Diop are locked into the starting unit - everything else appears to be up in the air.
Marcus Adams Jr. and Allen Mukeba are the favorites to start at the forward positions, but recent recoveries from injury might force Hurley to begin the season with a different lineup combination.
The starting shooting guard spot will be an intriguing topic to follow as well - that will be covered below.
What to Watch: Anthony "Pig" Johnson's Debut
"Pig" Johnson is set to make his program debut with Arizona State after leading the NAIA in scoring during the 2024-25 season.
Johnson scored 27 points in the team's final exhibition game against Texas A&M on October 26 - also displaying a strong all-around ability beyond the incredible scoring.
Johnson has potential to be the starting player at the shooting guard spot, although Georgia Southern transfer Adante Holiman might have a case to start as well.
What to Watch: Arizona State's Defense
Odum provides stability on that end at the guard spot, as he is one of the best when it comes to playing passing lanes and on-ball defense. Diop might not be as dominant as Jayden Quaintance had previously been at the center spot, but still has upside. Mukeba brings physicality to the table, while the Arizona State bench has question marks when it comes to overall size and the ability to hold up physically, specifically on defense.
It will be fascinating to see how the team works together defensively tonight.
Prediction: Arizona State Win
Arizona State only has one player from last season that returns in Trevor Best, so there will be an adjustment period as the team continues to get more comfortable as a whole - ultimately, this game will be one that the team pulls away significantly as the first half goes on.
