OKC Thunder Need MVP Road Trip From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City is embarking on a week-long road trip, and it needs some big nights from its superstar.
Over the first seven games of the season, the Thunder have steadily improved and are again looking like the force that won 68 games and an NBA title. Despite a plethora of early-season injuries and some on-court struggles, the Thunder have still managed to secure a 7-0 record.
Now the NBA’s last unbeaten, the Thunder will be putting that mark on the line again on Tuesday night in Intuit Dome when they face the LA Clippers for the first time this season. While the Thunder are known for having one of the league’s deepest rosters, even when injuries pile up, they will still need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to lead the way.
While the Thunder have already needed some big performances from their MVP to get to 7-0, this road trip might present the biggest test yet. Obviously, a four-game road swing that includes three West Coast opponents will present a danger to the Thunder’s undefeated mark, but Gilgeous-Alexander might hold the key to getting back to Oklahoma City with a 0 in the loss column.
So far this season, the Thunder have had only five players on the standard roster play in every game, and with the injury report changing dramatically nearly every game thus far, Gilgeous-Alexander has felt like the one true constant. For the Thunder to find the success they’re hoping for on this road trip, they will need that consistency from him to extend well beyond just being available.
Averaging 33.6 points through seven games, Gilgeous-Alexander might need to have an even higher output against the likes of the Clippers and Trail Blazers on this back-to-back to begin the road trip. With Jalen Williams still on the sidelines for the entirety of this road trip, there’s also a chance that this is the final considerable stretch that the Thunder are without their second star.
With the prospect of Williams returning in the near future, there could be a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for Gilgeous-Alexander as he continues to put the team on his back early in the year. Knowing that Oklahoma City could be getting back to its blowouts soon, Gilgeous-Alexander might only need to put together a few more MVP performances filled with clutch moments to get the Thunder to the other side.
In any case, this four-game road trip will be the Thunder’s toughest stretch of the season thus far, and they’ll likely need some big games from their MVP to keep racking up the wins.