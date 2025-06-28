Former ASU Basketball Recruiting Target Included in NBA Mock Draft
The last 12 months have been turbulent for the Arizona State basketball program - that's to say the least.
A shocking 13-20 season in 2024-25 could have been remedied by the addition of five star forward Koa Peat out of Perry high school in Gilbert - but Peat ultimately opted to play for Arizona State's bitter rival - that could prove to be a wise decision for his pro prospects, but also opens up another 'what if' during the tenure of Bobby Hurley as head coach of the Sun Devil program.
CBS Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein developed an NBA mock draft for the 2026 class based around the lottery - former Arizona State target Koa Peat came in at number eight to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
More from Finkelstein below:
"Peat finished as the No. 11 ranked prospect in the country last year and had one of the most consistently productive four-year careers of anyone in the class. He also is playing on the USA Basketball U19 team that will compete in the FIBA World Cup beginning next week and if what we saw in the trials continues in Switzerland, his stock will only rise."
"Coming from a family of football players, Peat was always powerfully and physically mature in high school. Now though, he looks sculpted and more explosive than ever. With mismatch type scoring ability, if he can utilize those physical gains defensively and address questions about his shooting, he's a name to watch."
Peat was a multi-year target for Hurley - with efforts being made on all fronts to secure his commitment, including football coach Kenny Dillingham gifting his brother - offensive lineman Keona Peat - a carry in the opening victory of the 2024 season over Wyoming.
Arizona State ended up being a finalist alongside Arizona, Texas, Houston, and Baylor - rumors indicate that Peat's decision to go with Arizona over the Sun Devils was a last-minute choice.
Now, Peat joins an Arizona squad that also boasts Dwayne Aristode, Brayden Burries, and Bryce James in their 2025 class - it could be an uphill climb for Arizona State to win either of the meetings between the teams this season.
