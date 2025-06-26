65 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The 2025 Arizona State football season is now just 65 days away.
The Sun Devils are set to begin the new year with a home contest against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks - and could very well be entering that game as a top 10 team in college football.
17 starters across both sides of the ball return from last season's 11 win team, and the entirety of head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff is returning.
In honor of the 65 day mark until opening kickoff, we take a look at every Sun Devil that has worn the number 65 during their time in Tempe:
Bob Black (52)
Will Kimball (53)
Frank Bell (54-56)
Dennis Carunchio (57)
Charles Krofchik (58)
Joe Camut (59)
Ken Craft (60-61)
Ron Scarfo (62-64)
Cecil Abono (65-66)
Tom Delnoce (67-69)
Rich Smith (70)
Wayne Devliegher (71)
Tim Hoban (72)
Chris Lorenzen (74-75)
Jerry Shuck (78)
Gary Bouck (79)
Albert Kidd (81-83)
Todd Kalis (84-87)
Jay Gilliam (88-89)
Manny Carbajal (90-91)
Brad McAllister (92)
Kirk Robertson (93-96)
Jon Rohloff (98)
Gino Benedetti (02-03)
Ian Scheuring (07)
David Bertrand (08-09)
Taylor Kamitomo (11)
A.J. McCollum (16-17)
Kolbe Stuckwisch (22)
No players head into the 2025 season wearing the number 65 - but that can obviously change in future seasons.
