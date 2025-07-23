EXCLUSIVE: Sione Tu'amoheloa-Kaho Drops Possible Commitment Timeline
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been one of the better teams when it comes to their recruiting team, as they are one of the better teams at recruiting players from all over. They have held their own in the 2026 class, as they have landed players from all over in the class, including many of their top priority prospects. One of the players they have been targeting heavily in the class, who is already committed, is Jake Fette.
Fette is their 2026 QB commit, which makes him a major priority to the program. This has meant the Sun Devils can ook at QBs in many different classes, but by nature, and with the next man up mentality, the class of 2027 is up next. They have been searching for a QB in the class of 2027. One of the players they have been targeting is Sione Tu'amoheloa-Kaho. Tu'amoheloa-Kaho is one of the top QBs in the nation, and he holds offers from many different schools. Some of the schools that have offered him include the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Tu'amoheloa-Kaho recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI, as he provided an update on the schools that have been targeting him and contacting him heavily along with a possible commitment timeline, as the time inches closer and closer.
"As of right now, my top schools would most definitely be Washington & Oregon. Washington has been in contact with me most recently & is actively checking up on me. Oregon was my first offer & always had a great connection when I’m down there. A lot of schools down south have been in contact & are interested me like Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama, & Oklahoma. Stanford has also recently been in contact with me," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about the teams who have started to contact him the most at this time in his recruiting.
The talented QB is one of the prized recruits in this cycle. He is set to come off the board sooner rather than later, as he confirmed a timeline of commitment with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I am planning on committing in the middle-end of my junior year. Still waiting on some of other schools that I have interest in to hit me up, but right now I’m just focusing on getting better."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!