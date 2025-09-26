All Sun Devils

Live Updates: Arizona State Vs #24 TCU

The Sun Devils are seeking a vital 2-0 start to Big 12 play tonight.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after the Arizona State Sun Devils defeat the Baylor Bears 27-24 at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) are looking to continue positive momentum in Big 12 play following a victory over Baylor - this time against the high-flying offense of the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

TCU is without starting RB Kevorian Barnes, while Arizona State is down five key contributors - including rotational LB Zyrus Fiaseu.

Follow the game live with Arizona State on SI below.

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.