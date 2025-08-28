Major Observations From Arizona State Depth Chart Reveal
TEMPE -- Two days remain until the 11th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils face an in-state FCS foe in the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
Kenny Dillingham's squad enters the season widely viewed as the team that has the most tools to prevail in a 'wide-open' Big 12 conference - the depth chart that the program released on Tuesday night is certainly an indicator of the copious amounts of talent that are in Tempe this season.
Arizona State on SI breaks down key observations, position battles, and explains what new quirks added to the 2025 depth chart could mean for the team.
Key Observations On Offense:
- Christian Hunt won the third-string QB battle over Michael "Butter" Tollefson. Sam Leavitt and Jeff Sims were the clearly established starters and backups.
- Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown are essentially listed as 'co-starters', while Army transfer Kanye Udoh is listed as a backup. Still, expect Udoh to be involved in the offense
- Four wide receivers are listed as starting players - Jordyn Tyson, Malik McClain, Jalen Moss, and Jaren Hamilton. A pair of freshmen in Harry Hassman and Cory Butler Jr. are listed as reserved.
- Kentucky transfer Khamari Anderson and senior Cameron Harpole are listed as co-starters at tight end - could this point towards OC Marcus Arroyo utilizing 12 or even 13 personnel at times in 2025?
- Ben Coleman is officially the starting center, while Texas State transfer Jimeto Obigbo slots in at left guard.
Key Observations On Defense:
- The Sun Devils created new positions on the defensive side of the ball this season - 'SPARKY' and 'DEVIL'.
- Justin Wodtly and Elijah O'Neal slot in as co-starters in the SPARKY spot - which is presumed to be a specialty spot to address different formations/alignments. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson is listed as the starting player at the DEVIL position.
- DT Zac Swanson is third string at the position despite DC Brian Ward stating that he was in position to start before the junior suffered a broken foot in April. Ramar Williams' rise is also noteworthy.
- Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook are likely to be unquestioned starting players in Ward's typical 4-2-5 scheme - but they are listed as co-starters for week one. Zyrus Fiaseu and Tate Romney are certainly starting caliber players in their own right - it also feels as if this is a strategic move to keep the rotation fresh in a game that will be played in near 100-degree temperatures.
- Montana Warren and Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove appear to still be locked in a battle to start at nickelback - replacing Shamari Simmons in the process. Both will likely receive a fair amount of playing time during the season, but it's difficult to envision a world in which one doesn't create separation from the other.
