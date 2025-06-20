71 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff - Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State football is now officially 71 days out from the much-anticipated 2025 season kicking off against Northern Arizona on August 30.
The Sun Devils are entering year three of the Kenny Dillingham era with massive expectations surrounding the team - the eyes of the entire nation are focused on Tempe after a 2024 Big 12 championship season.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Xavion Alford, and other stars garner the brunt of attention heading into the fresh 12-game slate - the offensive line unfortunately gets lost in the fray all too often.
So as a commemoration of the 71 day mark until the start of the season, we will take a look at every player to ever wear that jersey number for the program - all of which are obviously on the offensive line.
Every single player to wear number 71 for the Arizona State football program - and the years they played in Tempe per the official program site.
Kelly Pierson (53)
James Lundie (54)
George Flint (56)
Bill Zuhowski (57)
Ladd Mulleneaux (58-59)
Tom Pavolin (62)
John Folmer (63-65)
Herman Serginese (66-68)
Richard Gray (69-71)
Dave Orzell (72-75)
Glen Lanker (76)
Russ Symmes (78)
Dan Jones (79-82)
Steven Wiley (83)
Doug Larson (84-88)
Derek Zazueta (89)
Jeff Kysar (90-91)
Kirk Robertson (92)
Mike Hanson (93-94)
Marvel Smith (97-98-99)
Drew Hodgdon (00)
Grayling Love (02-03-04)
Saia Falahola (06-07)
Brice Schwab (10-12)
Steven Miller (16-17-18-19)
Austin Barry (21-22)
Steven Miller is the most prominent member of this group - at least in recent history.
The local Gilbert high school product was a starter with the program for much of the back-end of the 2010's decade and eventually returned to coach in Tempe as a graduate assistant in 2023.
As for the season at hand - Makua Pule is set to wear number 71 on this partiuclar team. Pule played in four games in the 2023 season as a reult of injuries after a successful career at local Highland high school.
The future is bright at Arizona State - much of that is due to the rapid rise of offensive line talent that must be acknowledged.
