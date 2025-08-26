Marcus Arroyo Discusses Facing Arizona State Defense
Arizona State football has finally reached a level of stability that has been the goal for multiple decades.
Part of the stability is in offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, who is entering year two in the role and is considered one of the best in that post in the nation.
Arroyo's return to Arizona State signifies a commitment to the culture and cultivating a sustainable winner.
Arroyo was very honest when asked about how the defense can aid in elevating his offense, which has designs to be one of the best in all of college football, as his appearance on Brad Denny's "Speak of the Devils" podcast neared an end.
"I think that the one thing that I've been lucky to have at most of my stops is we've had some good defenses. I know how good a defense can make your offense because you see them so much and we've got one of the best in the country... we get after each other, man. I got here with Brian (Ward) and with (Hines) Ward and we talked about a lot of different things and how we do what we do... I think iron sharpened iron in that regard.
So, that's a tribute to the whole staff and the whole culture and everything that Kenny's done... when you start to get on the field together and work together, you make each other better."
Arroyo's lengthy track record in both the college and NFL - namely his work with NFL star Justin Herbert - is showing up in full force currently.
The 45-year-old coach managed to put everything together last season, engineering a turn to stardom for QB Sam Leavitt and finding ways to involve Jordyn Tyson in compliment of Heisman Trophy contender Cam Skattebo.
Now, Arroyo may have a more talented offense this time around despite the loss of Skattebo, and there is potential to call a more vertical offense with the presence of receivers such as Jaren Hamilton around Tyson.
It's a near certainty that the high-level Sun Devil defense is also pushing the offense to be better - the first opportunity to see the latter in action this season is on August 30.
