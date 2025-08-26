Marcus Arroyo Discusses Player Retention at Arizona State
One of the best decisions that Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has made in a long line of great displays of judgment was hiring former UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo as offensive coordinator after his debut season as head coach in 2023.
Arroyo transformed the offense, coached Jordyn Tyson into becoming one of the premier players in college football, oversaw freshman QB Sam Leavitt's rise, and has been one of the Sun Devils' top recruiters during his time in Tempe.
Arroyo joined Brad Denny's "Speak of the Devils" podcast recently to discuss a wide range of topics - including how vital player/coach retention is in the modern era of college football.
What Arroyo had to say:
- "Yeah, I mean I think that's become a really important factor... is keeping your guys and keeping your staff... it's been an unwritten deal for a long time and probably not talked about enough in regards to keeping your staff... now with your roster, with free agency and the things that are going on now... I think that all starts with the culture and the trust that you earn with players... the ability for you to have the glue that keeps people wanting to be here and treating people right... having real conversations and I think that's where we are..."
Dillingham has done an incredible job of fostering a welcoming culture for players and coaches alike - that has been evident consistently.
Players such as defensive end Zac Swanson have spoken glowingly of the positivity that radiates within the building and program, while Leavitt opted to stay in Tempe over more lucrative offers to play elsewhere during the 2025 season.
Perhaps the most telling move over the last two seasons has been Arroyo and defensive coordinator Brian Ward opting to stay with the ASU program as assistants over seeking potential head coaching opportunities - the power that coach Dillingham is building is absolutely in motion. It is sustainable as well, and that will continue to show as time passes.
