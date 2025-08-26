Marcus Arroyo Discusses Sam Leavitt's Growth
Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo has rapidly re-established himself as one of the elite offensive minds in college football in the last year after a period of time as head coach of UNLV that simply didn't work out.
Perhaps the most glaring victory in Arroyo's tenure as OC has been the growth that star QB Sam Leavitt has shown.
Leavitt has risen from edging out Jeff Sims to start at the position to becoming one of the best players at the position and a potential high-level NFL prospect - Arroyo discussed what Leavitt has improved on/ how he has grown over the last year in a guest appearance on Brad Denny's "Speak of the Devils" podcast.
What Arroyo had to say about Leavitt:
"Sam's always been a self-starter... I knew he was dialed into football. What he needed to learn in football was my job. He's obsessed with doing things a certain way and putting all of his energy into preparation both physically and mentally... He's very competitive. He's ultra competitive in a lot of ways... we're at a special spot because he's really starting to mature into the position, see the game a certain way, be able to handle a few more things..."
Leavitt's rise has been truly incredible, as many in the football world were writing him off as one of the weaker players at the QB position in the nation going into last season.
It wasn't always smooth sailing for Leavitt in 2024, as the then-redshirt freshman struggled in two of his first four games as a Sun Devil - but Arroyo's guidance, Cam Skattebo's consistency, and the offensive line all aided in the ultra-talented signal caller putting everything together down the home stretch of the season.
Now, Leavitt has a completely different level of comfort in Arroyo's offense. The redshirt sophomore will likely have many more opportunities to air the ball out in 2025 and arguably has a stronger supporting cast this season on top of having more control over the offense.
The first opportunity to see Leavitt in action this season is this Saturday, when the Sun Devils welcome NAU to Tempe.
