EXCLUSIVE: Mason Halliman Breaks Down His Arizona State Offer
There are many schools that have been picking and looking through the standout recruits in a plethora of different classes. One of the players that has been named as a priority for many schools, is Mason Halliman.
Halliman is a priority target on the offensive line for many schools, and programs. The talented offensive lineman is listed as an offensive tackle from the state of Illinois. The state of Illinois tackle currently attends Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Illinois, and holds offers from many school. Some of these schools include the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa State Cyclones, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Halliman recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils as he discussed what it means to be offered by Arizona State, which coaches he looks to build a relationship with, and also where the Sun Devils stand at this time in his recruitment.
"It is very exciting considering that they are very successful and had a very successful season so that was cool," Halliman stated when talking about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
There is a coach in specific that the talented coach is hopeful he can build a relationship with. He names the coach to Arizona State Sun Devils
"I look forward to building a relationship with Coach Tuitele."
The talented recruit is looking to visit some of the schools that are standing out to him, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, who he has yet to schedule a visit with at this time. He does hope to be able to visit with the Sun Devils in the near future.
No I don’t (have a visit scheduled), I’ll have to schedule one."
There are two schools away from the Sun Devils that have started to stand out.
"The Iowa Hawkeyes are standing out because I just got a lot of ties there, then Wisconsin, because of the great tradition of offensive linemen."
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many great things going for them. There are also many intriguing things that make them stand out, including the weather that they have.
"Cam Skattebo, and great weather is what comes to mind when I think of Arizona State."
The recruit confirmed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI that the Sun Devils are up high on his list.
"They're pretty high up my list, the cross almost all of my boxes, and I would love to come visit soon and further my connection."
Please let us know your thoughts on this story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.