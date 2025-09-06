All Sun Devils

Mississippi State Faces a Huge Challenge in Stopping Sam Leavitt

Mississippi State must find a way to contain Arizona State’s dual-threat QB Sam Leavitt, whose arm and legs can quickly change the game.

Lizzie Vargas

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt warms up prior to a game against NAU at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Aug. 30, 2025.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt warms up prior to a game against NAU at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When Arizona State travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State, all eyes will be on quarterback Sam Leavitt. He might only be a sophomore, but he already looks like one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football. 

In the Sun Devils’ opener, Leavitt threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more, showing that he can beat defenses both through the air and with his legs. That dual-threat ability is exactly what Mississippi State has to figure out how to stop.

Last year, the Bulldogs actually held Leavitt to his worst passing performance of the season. He only completed 10 passes for 68 yards. The problem? He hurt them with his running. Even when he doesn’t light it up through the air, his scrambling makes him a dangerous player. 

Jordyn Tyson (0) and Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavit
Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Spy Strategy

That’s why defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler is likely to go back to last year’s game plan: assign a spy to Leavitt. A spy is a defender who shadows the quarterback and makes sure he doesn’t get free for big runs. 

The challenge is that it takes great discipline. If the defensive line loses its lanes or gets too aggressive, Leavitt can slip out and change the game in one play, like he did with his 52-yard touchdown run last week.

Mississippi State’s secondary adds another layer of concern. Their defensive backs are still unproven, and Arizona State has one of the best receivers in the country in Jordyn Tyson

If the Bulldogs focus too much on stopping Leavitt’s legs, Tyson could torch them down the field. But if they bracket Tyson with extra coverage, that means fewer defenders are left to spy Leavitt. It’s a tricky balancing act, and it will test Mississippi State’s defensive growth.

The good news for Bulldog fans is that the defense already looked improved against Southern Miss. They were tough against the run, holding them to under three yards per carry. 

That’s a big step forward compared to last season, when they were near the bottom of the country in almost every defensive category. But Southern Miss isn’t Arizona State. Stopping Leavitt is a different challenge altogether.

For Mississippi State, this game is about proving they can hang with a playoff contender. If they find a way to contain Leavitt, whether by spying on him, keeping a disciplined pass rush, or tightening up their secondary, they have a real shot at pulling off the upset. If not, Leavitt’s ability to beat defenses in multiple ways could be the difference.

Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.