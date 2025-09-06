Mississippi State Faces a Huge Challenge in Stopping Sam Leavitt
When Arizona State travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State, all eyes will be on quarterback Sam Leavitt. He might only be a sophomore, but he already looks like one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football.
In the Sun Devils’ opener, Leavitt threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more, showing that he can beat defenses both through the air and with his legs. That dual-threat ability is exactly what Mississippi State has to figure out how to stop.
Last year, the Bulldogs actually held Leavitt to his worst passing performance of the season. He only completed 10 passes for 68 yards. The problem? He hurt them with his running. Even when he doesn’t light it up through the air, his scrambling makes him a dangerous player.
The Spy Strategy
That’s why defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler is likely to go back to last year’s game plan: assign a spy to Leavitt. A spy is a defender who shadows the quarterback and makes sure he doesn’t get free for big runs.
The challenge is that it takes great discipline. If the defensive line loses its lanes or gets too aggressive, Leavitt can slip out and change the game in one play, like he did with his 52-yard touchdown run last week.
Mississippi State’s secondary adds another layer of concern. Their defensive backs are still unproven, and Arizona State has one of the best receivers in the country in Jordyn Tyson.
If the Bulldogs focus too much on stopping Leavitt’s legs, Tyson could torch them down the field. But if they bracket Tyson with extra coverage, that means fewer defenders are left to spy Leavitt. It’s a tricky balancing act, and it will test Mississippi State’s defensive growth.
The good news for Bulldog fans is that the defense already looked improved against Southern Miss. They were tough against the run, holding them to under three yards per carry.
That’s a big step forward compared to last season, when they were near the bottom of the country in almost every defensive category. But Southern Miss isn’t Arizona State. Stopping Leavitt is a different challenge altogether.
For Mississippi State, this game is about proving they can hang with a playoff contender. If they find a way to contain Leavitt, whether by spying on him, keeping a disciplined pass rush, or tightening up their secondary, they have a real shot at pulling off the upset. If not, Leavitt’s ability to beat defenses in multiple ways could be the difference.
