3 ASU Defensive Players to Watch vs Mississippi State
Arizona State is just two days away from embarking on a major road test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Saturday evening battle will present the first opportunity for the Sun Devils to ever win a road game against an SEC program, further validating the ranking that they have received early on in the season in the process.
The Bulldogs will present unique challenges this season that weren't necessarily in place last season, but Arizona State has wrinkles that they can throw in their own right.
Arizona State on SI names three defenders to watch for the Sun Devils ahead of the matchup.
Jordan Crook
The senior linebacker has been praised a significant amount by both head coach Kenny Dillingham and DC Brian Ward in recent weeks.
The Arkansas transfer has quietly become one of the most active players on the field - and as a leader as well over the course of the last several months.
Crook, Keyshaun Elliott, and Zyrus Fiaseu are all seeking to complement one another in an effort to stall the Bulldogs' rushing attack, as well as QB Blake Shapen's quick-hit mentality.
C.J. Fite
Fite only secured a pair of tackles in last week's victory, but his play typically transcends the stat sheet.
Fite has improved as a pass rusher over the offseason as well - giving opposing teams even more reason to double-team him.
Fite's gravity opens up numerous possibilities for fellow DL Jacob Rich Kongaika, as well as the edge rushers.
Fite will be an undeniable factor in the outcome this week.
Xavion Alford
Alford is the one player in the Sun Devil secondary who has the potential to create chaos in the turnover department.
Shapen is a quick, decisive decision maker - anticipating and trusting his receivers at all times.
If Ward's traditionally aggressive brand of defense succeeds in rattling Shapen, it can be assumed that the Arizona State safety will be the one to take advantage of an ill-fated decision.
Arizona State-Mississippi State is set to kickoff at 4:30 P.M. Arizona time on Satuday.
