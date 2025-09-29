All Sun Devils

Montre Jackson Shares Honest Thoughts on Arizona State Sun Devils

Montre Jackson talks through his Arizona State Sun Devils thoughts

Caleb Sisk

The Arizona State Sun Devils have been the center of a lot of conversations when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they have shown some positives, but they have also shown some negatives in the sense that they have won and lost major battles in many different classes, including the 2026 class, which they currently have 17 commits total.

That isn't great, but the 2027 class is filled with hope for the Sun Devils, with multiple targets on their board. This includes Montre Jackson. Jackson is one of the better Texas high school athletes and is a cornerback prospect that the Sun Devils have hopes can landing.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his Arizona State Sun Devils, giving his thoughts and more.

Montre Jackson Talks Arizona State Sun Devils Thoughts

  • "They are definitely top 10 right now. I like how persistent they are in trying to get me to come visit and how often they talk to me," said the Arizona State Sun Devils target when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils thoughts at this time.

There are multiple people doing great this go around in his recruitment, as they have been targeting the talented prospect heavily. He went into detail about to talk about which coach he speaks to the most on the staff and how those conversations go.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
  • "I talk to Coach Williams and Coach BC the most down there, and the conversations are great, more than just football."

Will the talented prospect be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils, or is that out of the picture?

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass to tight end Cameron Harpole (9) during a game against TCU at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "Yes, I plan to visit on 10/18, and I just wanna get down there to check it out and see what they have to bring to the table."

Which schools are standing out to the 2027 recruit at this time? He provided a list of schools, as well as why they are standing out for him.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after their win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
  • "Right, the schools standing out the most are Penn State, Duke, Oklahoma, Tennessee, SMU. They are recruiting me the hardest and each of them are very consistent in talking to me and coming to see me."

The prospect would leave off with a final statement about what he would like to do on his visit, as this is something that could move the Arizona State Sun Devils up the rankings.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates touchdown with quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
  • "I would just like to visit to see what it’s really like, and I would just like to get to meet the whole staff and maybe talk to some of the players."

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.