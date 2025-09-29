Montre Jackson Shares Honest Thoughts on Arizona State Sun Devils
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been the center of a lot of conversations when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they have shown some positives, but they have also shown some negatives in the sense that they have won and lost major battles in many different classes, including the 2026 class, which they currently have 17 commits total.
That isn't great, but the 2027 class is filled with hope for the Sun Devils, with multiple targets on their board. This includes Montre Jackson. Jackson is one of the better Texas high school athletes and is a cornerback prospect that the Sun Devils have hopes can landing.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his Arizona State Sun Devils, giving his thoughts and more.
Montre Jackson Talks Arizona State Sun Devils Thoughts
- "They are definitely top 10 right now. I like how persistent they are in trying to get me to come visit and how often they talk to me," said the Arizona State Sun Devils target when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils thoughts at this time.
There are multiple people doing great this go around in his recruitment, as they have been targeting the talented prospect heavily. He went into detail about to talk about which coach he speaks to the most on the staff and how those conversations go.
- "I talk to Coach Williams and Coach BC the most down there, and the conversations are great, more than just football."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils, or is that out of the picture?
- "Yes, I plan to visit on 10/18, and I just wanna get down there to check it out and see what they have to bring to the table."
Which schools are standing out to the 2027 recruit at this time? He provided a list of schools, as well as why they are standing out for him.
- "Right, the schools standing out the most are Penn State, Duke, Oklahoma, Tennessee, SMU. They are recruiting me the hardest and each of them are very consistent in talking to me and coming to see me."
The prospect would leave off with a final statement about what he would like to do on his visit, as this is something that could move the Arizona State Sun Devils up the rankings.
- "I would just like to visit to see what it’s really like, and I would just like to get to meet the whole staff and maybe talk to some of the players."
