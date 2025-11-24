Naming 3 Defensive Stars for Arizona State in Colorado Win
TEMPE -- Arizona State has the potential to earn another 10-win season after securing a resounding 42-17 win over the Colorado Buffaloes in what was the final road game of the 2025 season.
The offense more than did their part, as they scored over 40 points for the first time in nearly a full calendar year - this was behind incredible efforts from Raleek Brown, Derek Eusebio, and Jeff Sims that catalyzed a successful outing.
The defense stepped up once again after experiencing a shaky start in which Colorado's shaky run game found early success.
Arizona State on SI selects three individual players on the defensive side of the ball who stood above the rest and indubitably impacted the win on a consistent basis.
Keith Abney II
Abney is undeniably one of the best defensive players in the entire Big 12 this season and has potential to enter April's NFL draft.
The junior cornerback created what ended up being the most crucial play of the game, as he stopped a Colorado drive by forcing a fumble and recovering it. Raleek Brown ran for an 88-yard touchdown the very next play in what ended up shifting the tide - a game that the Sun Devils went from being ahead 21-17, to ultimately winning 42-17.
Abney's sticky coverage, penchant for creating game-shifting turnovers, and general consistency are all reasons why he continues to potentially be the best player on the defense.
Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott's well-rounded nature as the leader of the Arizona State defense has been on full display throughout this season.
The senior linebacker recorded seven tackles, a pair of sacks which extended his team-lead total of seven this season, and broke up a pass as well.
The New Mexico State transfer appears to have the makings of a player that will be NFL-bound in the coming months. Until then, he remains the heart and soul of Brian Ward's defense.
Justin Wodtly
Wodtly's late-season surge continues.
Much in the spirit of Elliott and Abney - Wodlty has become a regular fixture as an individual standout from within the talented defense.
The senior accrued a pair of sacks in the win - which extended his streak of games recording at least one to four.
Beyond that, Wodtly has provided clutch support in the passing game and as run support as well. The Cincinnati transfer has truly turned into a well-rounded player off of the edge in 2025.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!