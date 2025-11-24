All Sun Devils

Naming 3 Defensive Stars for Arizona State in Colorado Win

The Sun Devils' defense stepped up once again in the effort to get a nine-win season.

Kevin Hicks

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a Colorado Buffaloes fumbled football in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a Colorado Buffaloes fumbled football in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- Arizona State has the potential to earn another 10-win season after securing a resounding 42-17 win over the Colorado Buffaloes in what was the final road game of the 2025 season.

The offense more than did their part, as they scored over 40 points for the first time in nearly a full calendar year - this was behind incredible efforts from Raleek Brown, Derek Eusebio, and Jeff Sims that catalyzed a successful outing.

The defense stepped up once again after experiencing a shaky start in which Colorado's shaky run game found early success.

Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Rocco Becht (3) drives for a touchdown around Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) during the first quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI selects three individual players on the defensive side of the ball who stood above the rest and indubitably impacted the win on a consistent basis.

Keith Abney II

Abney is undeniably one of the best defensive players in the entire Big 12 this season and has potential to enter April's NFL draft.

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) and defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrate after a stop against Iowa State during the third quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The junior cornerback created what ended up being the most crucial play of the game, as he stopped a Colorado drive by forcing a fumble and recovering it. Raleek Brown ran for an 88-yard touchdown the very next play in what ended up shifting the tide - a game that the Sun Devils went from being ahead 21-17, to ultimately winning 42-17.

Abney's sticky coverage, penchant for creating game-shifting turnovers, and general consistency are all reasons why he continues to potentially be the best player on the defense.

Keyshaun Elliott

Elliott's well-rounded nature as the leader of the Arizona State defense has been on full display throughout this season.

The senior linebacker recorded seven tackles, a pair of sacks which extended his team-lead total of seven this season, and broke up a pass as well.

The New Mexico State transfer appears to have the makings of a player that will be NFL-bound in the coming months. Until then, he remains the heart and soul of Brian Ward's defense.

Justin Wodtly

Wodtly's late-season surge continues.

Much in the spirit of Elliott and Abney - Wodlty has become a regular fixture as an individual standout from within the talented defense.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The senior accrued a pair of sacks in the win - which extended his streak of games recording at least one to four.

Beyond that, Wodtly has provided clutch support in the passing game and as run support as well. The Cincinnati transfer has truly turned into a well-rounded player off of the edge in 2025.

