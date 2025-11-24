Naming 3 Offensive Stars for Arizona State in Colorado Win
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into the highly anticipated rivalry tilt with the Arizona Wildcats in pursuit of both a nine-win season and the potential to play for a second Big 12 title.
This is thanks to a 42-17 win over the Colorado Buffaloes to cap off Week 13 of Big 12 action. The road to victory was not always a seamless one, but OC Marcus Arroyo eventually gained an iron grip on the flow of the game and was able to exert his will on a hapless Colorado defense.
Arizona State on SI names three offensive players that stood above the rest on Saturday in a game where the Sun Devils eclipsed 40 points for the first time since last December's title game victory over Iowa State.
Raleek Brown
Brown enjoyed a career day on Saturday that will be talked about for a long time in Tempe.
The junior running back fully established himself as the next star at the position in a lengthy line of exceptional players at the spot for the program in securing 255 rushing yards, a 33-yard receiving touchdown, and a season-long 88-yard rushing score in what was truly a dynamic performance.
Brown has held down the fort in a feature role - going far above what he was expected to be called upon to do heading into the campaign.
Derek Eusebio
Eusebio was relatively quiet between his 78-yard performance against Baylor and the November 1 win over Iowa State.
Since then, the sophomore has been an electric playmaker and seems to be playing himself into a major rotational role in the 2026 season - this comes after a career-best 87-yard performance that featured a 68-yard score.
The former walk-on has been a pleasant surprise this season - displaying a particularly strong connection with Jeff Sims.
Jordyn Tyson
Tyson's statline - two catches for 61 yards - was as impactful as those numbers would indicate.
The junior receiver has established himself as a leader in the locker room over the last year and opted to return to play for his teammates/coaches over at least the final two games - he did just that by setting the tone with a 42-yard reception in an opening drive that was finished off with a field goal.
The future first-round pick is going to put his best effort forward to aid the Sun Devils in potentially reaching the Big 12 title game this Friday against the Arizona Wildcats.
