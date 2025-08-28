Observations, Notes From Wednesday's Arizona State Practice
TEMPE -- Arizona State football is now in the final stages of fine-tuning ahead of Saturday's season opener against Northern Arizona.
The Sun Devils completed the final day of intensive practice ahead of a final walkthrough on Friday.
The 11th-ranked ASU squad is ready to usher in a season that is going to be followed by sky-high expectations - ASU on SI gathered general notes and observations from Wednesday's two-hour-long practice in preparation for such.
Players of Note
- Jordyn Tyson
- Jason Brown Jr.
- AJ Ia
Observations/Notes
- Scouts from the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and Philadelphia Eagles were in attendance. The Bills and Patriots alike are likely to be inclined to select a wide receiver in next year's draft, making Tyson of great interest. The Saints will potentially remain in the market for a quarterback, with Sam Leavitt being a potential major riser up draft boards in 2025. Philadelphia is in a position to be in the market for help off the edge and in the interior - C.J. Fite, perhaps even senior Prince Dorbah, could be on the Eagles' radar.
- Ia was off to the side doing strength/agility training once again, following coach Dillingham, confirming that the freshman TE got banged up in a recent practice.
- QB Cameron Dyer continues to do on-field work in attempts to be fully cleared from a knee injury that was suffered last year as a senior in high school.
- Tyson continues to make unbelievable plays. This time, the junior receiver made a one-handed catch while spinning during an offense-defense portion of practice.
General Takeaways
- Dillingham will not shy away when it comes to showing the playbook in the opening game - which obviously signifies the coach has a great deal of confidence in his roster.
- Kyson Brown will almost certainly be the first running back to receive a carry this season.
- Khamari Anderson and Cameron Harpole are listed as co-starters at TE ahead of the game - fans could be in for witnessing 12, or even 13-man personnel.
