Observations, Takeaways From Saturday's Arizona State Practice
TEMPE -- The 11th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils are now in game mode.
Kenny Dillingham is set to debut the 2025 team on Saturday against Northern Arizona - game prep is in full swing now. Those preparations started with Saturday's practice.
Arizona State on SI was at the two-hour long practice, gathering observations and takeaways throughout the more position-focused session.
Observations/Notes
- The Verde Dickey Dome was extremely humid - the goal was to reach 65% inside the dome by Saturday in an effort to simulate potential early-season conditions.
- The defensive line remained lively during
- Tony-Louis Nkuba and Jack Bal both came down with interceptions during parts of practice.
- Khamari Anderson continued to impress during practice, coming through with a pair of receptions during drills.
- The connection between Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson remains strong, as the duo connected on at least two different occasions. Jaren Hamilton continued to impress as well - do not be shocked if the Alabama transfer receives ample playing time in week one.
General Takeaways
- Arizona State is fully ramping up for the game against Northern Arizona this week - the speed, chemistry, and talent are all apparent in lieu of the opening of the season.
- DC Brian Ward is very impressed with the defense as a whole, but Montana Warren's growth in the nickel and Zac Swanson's bounce back from a broken foot have made an impression on him in particular.
- Dillingham was fairly pleased with the environment that was created in the dome, saying this after practice: "We're just trying to create humidity in here, like, if it's post storm, post, you know, the last two first games of ours, one was delayed due to a storm, the other one was very close to the way, due to a storm. So we're just trying to create humidity in the air..."
Arizona State is every bit as good as its ranking suggests - they will get many chances to prove the voters right, including against currently undefeated Iowa State on November 1.
