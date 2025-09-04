Observations, Takeaways From Arizona State's Wednesday Practice
TEMPE -- The 12th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils concluded an eventful week of practice on Wednesday before traveling to Starkville, Mississippi, to face SEC foe Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs are in year two under head coach Jeff Lebby, and challenged the Sun Devils late in Tempe last season after the latter dominated the first half of the game.
Mississippi State has reloaded via the transfer portal and will look to use that to their advantage this week - Arizona State is preparing in that vein over the course of this week.
The Sun Devils are seeking to win their first game ever on the road against SEC competition - ASU on SI was once again in attendance at practice and had major takeaways.
Observations, Notes From Practice
- Scouts from the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots were in attendance at practice on Wednesday. Both teams were presumably zeroed in on Jordyn Tyson. C.J. Fite, Ben Coleman, and Keyshaun Elliott are other potential prospects of interest.
- The three standouts of practice were TE Khamari Anderson, CB Montana Warren, and WR Jaren Hamilton. Anderson's continued rapport with Sam Leavitt was on full display, while Warren was consistently solid in coverage and made several plays on the ball. Hamilton's consistency as a strong practice player was still conspicuous as well.
- Freshman QB Michael "Butter" Tollefson was taking many snaps with the scout team on Wednesday.
Major Takeaways From Wednesday
- The noise simulation continued on Wednesday - with cowbells and crowd noise being factors at various points of the two-hour session.
- Defensive coordinator Brian Ward and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo both spoke to the media after practice. The coordinators were both extremely complimentary of what the Bulldogs are putting forward into year two of the program rebuild - the offense in particular will be a challenge for the Sun Devils due to their fast pace of play in a humid environment.
- Sam Leavitt once again looked sharp, making quick reads, utilizing his sneaky athleticism, and being unafraid to push the ball downfield to his advantage.
Read more on what the strong week one showing from the Big 12 means for the Sun Devils here, and on what Arizona State players could fit on the Pittsburgh Steelers here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Arizona State's chances to defeat Mississippi State when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!