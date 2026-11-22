The race to build the program has been at full speed since Dave Hakstol arrived in Tempe. Now, he has picked up another big-time commitment, this time via a flip.

Henry Lechner, a Minnesota-born forward known for his scoring prowess, was previously committed to St. Thomas for multiple years, but now has seemingly pledged his allegiance to the Sun Devils after quietly reopening his recruitment.

Who is Henry Lechner?

Lechner, a 2006-born forward, has put up eye-popping numbers for many years now. A native of Bloomington, MN, he attended the Academy of Holy Angels for high school and played four years of varsity hockey in Minnesota. Despite never reaching the lauded state tournament, Lechner led Holy Angels to some of their best seasons ever, and poured in points while doing it. Starting his freshman year, he scored 14 goals and 39 points in 23 games, then exploded in his sophomore year, tallying 75 points in 27 games. As a junior, Lechner finished seventh in the state with 77 points, and then led the state with a 95-point senior season. His 286 career points put him just outside the top five in Minnesota high school hockey history.

USHL Production

After graduating from Minnesota high school hockey, Lechner went on to the USHL, where he's currently in his second season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. He showed great promise in his debut year in the league, netting 51 points in 57 games and helping the RoughRiders make the playoffs as well.

This year has been even more impressive, as he's been off to a blistering start to his second season in the league. With 30 points in his first 21 games of the year, he leads the entire USHL in points by three. If he were to continue that pace, he'd finish the season with 38 goals and 88 points.

Hakstol Swoops In

Lechner had committed to St. Thomas (MN) back in 2023 and had remained seemingly firm on it since. That was until a line chart by his USHL team was posted, lacking the usual Tommies graphic next to his name. Then, a few games later, the Arizona State pitchfork appeared.

While no official statement has come out from Lechner, it appears as though he'll join the fold next season for Hakstol's first full year in Arizona. Along with picking up Peter Green and others early in his tenure, Hakstol has made it clear he can have success in the recruiting hotbeds of Canada and Minnesota.