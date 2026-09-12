Arizona State Women's Soccer Sets Program Record in 8-0 Rout of Grambling State

Arizona State women's soccer couldn't have asked for a much more emphatic way to head into conference play.

The Sun Devils set a program single-match record with 40 shots while overwhelming Grambling State 8-0 Friday night in Tempe, closing the nonconference portion of their 2026 schedule with an offensive explosion.

The 40 shots surpassed the previous Arizona State record of 36 against Toledo on Sept. 18, 2022, according to Sun Devil Athletics. Twenty of ASU's attempts were on goal, marking just the second time in program history the Sun Devils have put at least 20 shots on target in a match.

It was also a memorable Senior Night for Peyton Marcisz and Emmie Ennis, who each recorded the first two-goal performances of their Arizona State careers.

Six different Sun Devils scored, seven players recorded at least one assist and 16 players attempted a shot.

Sun Devils Turn Close Start Into Rout

Despite the eventual lopsided score, Grambling State kept Arizona State off the board for nearly 18 minutes.

Then the floodgates opened.

Ennis scored the first goal in the 18th minute off an assist from Kierra Blundell. Marcisz struck just two minutes later with assists from Mya Angus and Ennis to make it 2-0.

Marcisz scored again in the 29th minute, with Angus picking up her second assist of the night.

Senior Lucy Fazackerley made it 4-0 in the 37th minute, sending the Sun Devils into halftime with a commanding advantage.

Arizona State didn't slow down after the break.

Sierra Bergen scored less than three minutes into the second half off an Amy Medley assist. Ennis completed her brace in the 57th minute, with Medley and Marcisz credited with assists.

Ella Kettles added the seventh goal in the 72nd minute before Blundell completed the scoring in the 84th.

Medley, Angus and Addison Baltodano each finished with two assists.

Senior Night Adds to the Celebration

The record-setting performance came on a night Arizona State honored eight seniors before the match and welcomed former Sun Devils back to the program.

Head coach Graham Winkworth said seeing former players return offered the current team a reminder of the lasting connection between generations of Sun Devils.

"You hear it all across the athletic department: Sun Devils for Life," Winkworth said, according to Sun Devil Athletics. "It's special for our current players to see how much being a Sun Devil means to people 30 years later."

Marcisz and Ennis provided fitting performances for the occasion.

Marcisz finished with two goals and an assist, while Ennis contributed two goals and an assist. Fazackerley also scored on Senior Night.

"We want to do well for the people in the stands and people that want to watch us, especially people that come back to watch us and still want to be a part of the program," Ennis said. "It makes everything about this program really special."

Arizona State Dominates at Both Ends

The offensive numbers weren't the Sun Devils' only accomplishment.

Goalkeepers Kennedy Zorn and Izzy Duink split the match, playing 45 minutes apiece to combine for the shutout. It was the second time this season the pair combined for a clean sheet after doing so in Arizona State's 5-0 victory over Buffalo on Aug. 23.

But the defining number Friday was 40.

Arizona State had never generated that many shots in a match before, and the record came as the Sun Devils wrapped up nonconference play and prepared to move into the next stage of their season.

Forty shots, eight goals and a clean sheet made for quite a sendoff.