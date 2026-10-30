"Halloweekend" Brings Eerily Important Matchups for Sun Devil Athletics in Football, Hockey and More

With the turn of the calendar to November and true Arizona fall looming, it has brought a very important slate of games across Sun Devil athletics. To get you caught up on everything ASU before Halloween weekend, here's what's on tap.

Football @ BYU

The big-name brand game for the Sun Devils is their trip to Provo, Utah, to take on the No. 8 BYU Cougars. With plenty of storylines heading in, such as true Freshman Cardae Mack doing damage on the ground, and his Freshman counterpart Jake Fette poised to make his first career start, among others.

This will also be the first time the Cougars and the Sun Devils meet on the gridiron since their memorable win in 2024. In dramatic and controversial fashion, Arizona State pulled off the win that continued their push to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff. With no love lost off the field between the fan bases either, it's certainly going to be a spectacle to see.

Game time: 12:30 pm MST, Saturday, Oct. 31.

How to Watch: FOX

Hockey @ St. Cloud State

The conference opener for the Sun Devils hockey program will certainly hold plenty of weight, beyond even the beginning of their third season in the NCHC.

Under new head coach Dave Hakstol, he'll make his re-entrance to the nation's premier hockey conference 12 years after his last game. While at North Dakota, he helped found the NCHC, and now he will coach for one of the newest additions to the league.

St. Cloud State, along with the Sun Devils, will be sporting a new coach since the last time the two schools took the ice. In the two series the teams have played in the conference, the road team has swept each time.

How to watch: NCHC.tv. Friday, Oct 30, 5:30 pm MST, and Saturday, Oct. 31, 4:30 pm MST.

Volleyball, vs UCF and Houston

The Sun Devil volleyball team fell for the first time since Sep. 25, when they took on BYU, who was the lone team ahead of them in the Big 12 standings. Now, after slipping to No. 10 in the country but still sporting a great 16-4 record and winning seven of their last eight matches, they come back to Desert Financial Arena looking to rebound.

Arizona State will take on UCF on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 pm MST, and then Houston on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 pm MST. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Soccer, vs Arizona

Currently sitting at 8-6-3 in the season, Sun Devil soccer is eyeing an important rivalry win against the team from Tucson. After dropping their two most recent games at home against stiff competition (2-0 losses to No. 9 Baylor, and receiving votes Colorado). They are just 1-4-1 in their last six fixtures.

It will be the final home game of the season for Arizona State soccer. They'll play against No. 16 BYU to close out the regular season.

How to watch: ESPN+, Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 pm MST

Multi-Athlete Events

To go along with all of the big games for the Sun Devils, there are three more events that Arizona State athletes will be participating in over the weekend.

Wrestling: Maroon & Gold. The annual intra-squad scrimmage will take place at 3 pm MST on Oct. 31 at Desert Financial Arena. It is a free-to-attend event that is not currently scheduled to be live-streamed.

Cross Country: Big 12 Championships. Live on ESPN+ starting at 8 am MST on Oct. 31, Sun Devil athletes will compete in Stillwater, OK.

Girls Tennis: Thunderbird Invitational. The annual event will be held at the Whiteman Tennis Center in Tempe, beginning on Friday, Oct. 30. The individual competition will feature the top players from multiple schools, including rival Arizona. Matches can be tracked live here.