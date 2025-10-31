Arizona State Offers Four-Star 2026 Kansas Decommit
It's not often that a four-star prospect is uncommitted at this stage in a recruiting cycle. However, one of the top defensive backs in the country recently decommitted from Kansas, opening the door for other programs to add an elite prospect to their 2026 class.
Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are taking advantage of the opportunity, extending an offer to the Under Armor All-American and former Jayhawk commit.
Which Former Kansas Commit did Arizona State Offer?
On October 29, Arizona State offered James (JJ) Dunnigan Jr., a four-star cornerback prospect from Manhattan High School in Manhattan, Kansas.
Dunnigan had been committed to the Jayhawks since January, but other programs continued to pursue him in the following months. On October 27, he announced his decommitment from Kansas, reopening his recruitment.
- "After much prayer and thoughtful conversations with my family, I've decided to decommit from the University of Kansas," Dunnigan posted on X. "I'm truly grateful for everything the coaches and staff have done for me and for the way they've treated me throughout this process. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it's the best one for me and my future."
Two days after his decommitment, Dunnigan shared on X that the Sun Devils had offered him.
Dunnigan is one of the best prospects in the 2026 cycle. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 149 overall player in the class, the No. 16 cornerback, and the No. 2 prospect from Kansas. Since his decommitment from Kansas, several of the nation’s top programs have begun making a push for him.
While Arizona State has a chance to land him, Colorado and Miami have acted fast, with both schools scheduling him for an official visit (OV) within the next two weeks. He'll be in Boulder on October 31 and in Coral Gables on November 15.
If the Sun Devils want to get in the mix, they need to get him on an OV to Tempe ASAP. Miami already has November 15 locked up, so the next available home game for Arizona State to host him is against Arizona on November 28.
It will be an uphill battle for Dillingham and his staff to land Dunnigan, but extending him an offer at least allows them to get in the mix for the top uncommitted player in the 2026 class.
