Peach State Sun Devils Commit Has Great Start to Season
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many different commitments in the 2026 recruiting class as they continue to build on what they had, but have failed to learn many more prospects ever since June, as they have been very distant with some of these targets that they were hopeful to land in the beginning.
Luckily, for them, though, the prospects that they do have are quite entertaining on the football field and also good at the same time, as they have landed players from many different states, including the Peach State.
They did have multiple commits in the state of Georgia, but their other commit decided he would rather flip to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, after making a decision that was best for him following a commitment that was made earlier in the cycle to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Their other commitment is still committed to them as he is returning from injury, a serious one at that he is returning from a shoulder injury that side line him from last season and he just got cleared before the season began as he is a crucial part of what could lead this high school program that he plays for to the state championship. The player is Jalen Williams, who is a cornerback prospect from the state of Georgia who plays for Kell High School.
Peach State Sun Devils Commit Has Great Start to Season
Kell High School has already played in their first two contest as they competed in the Kory opening day last week, which opened up high school football for the state of Georgia and they closed out the day with a huge win in the rain, which they dominated South Paulding High School.
They hadn't even bigger win on Friday when they played Alpharetta and defeated them soundly as they defeated them 37 to 0 on Friday night, which is just a sign to show how well this defense is especially with a guy like Williams coming back which is going to be a crucial player not only for his high school program, but also for the Arizona Arizona State Sun Devils down the line as he will be competing for a starting job if not instantly very quickly in his college career.
He will hope to continue the success that he has already built as his next game will be next week against Sequoyah High School.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!