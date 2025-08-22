When Will Arizona State Commit Mason Marden Start His Season?
What makes the Arizona State Sun Devils so special when it comes to recruiting is being able to land whoever they can in the recruiting scene, as they have been able to dip into multiple different states and multiple different regions to land the best of the best.
They have landed many different prospects in many different states, as mentioned, including the state of Missouri, where they have landed one of their top commits in the class. The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed Mason Marden, who is a Missouri high school linebacker who committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2026 recruiting class and is arguably the best in their class.
The talented prospect remains to gain more attention as the season is ancient closer, simply the fact he was one of the better linebackers in the country when his recruitment started to pick up, which made him one of the most intriguing prospects and one of the most intriguing players on the Arizona State State Sun Devils recruiting board in the 2026 recruiting class.
Marden is set to begin his season very soon as he and his team are set to play on Thursday, August 28th. He plays for Ladue Horton Watkins High School and will begin his season at home. He will play against Troy-Buchanan High School.
Troy-Buchanan is one of the better teams in the state, as they are ranked as the 36. The best team in the state, Ladue Horton Watkins High School, will enter this game as the favorite, ranked 119th in the state.
The Arizona State Sun Devils commit will be entering this game as an underdog with the probability of entering this game with nothing but hope; however, they have the chance to truly win this game, which would be considered an upset. Still, nothing is impossible, and this game could be very close in the end, regardless of the way that it swings.
The 10 to commit has spoken with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in the past, as he detailed what his commitment looks like as well as his loyalty to the program.
"It feels amazing," the Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker commit stated toArizona State Sun Devils On SI."I really love the culture there, and the coaches have been keeping in close contact."
"I’m pretty comfortable with my decision, and I feel like it’s truly home for me, and they continue to show it even after the commitment."