When Will Sun Devils Commit Cortavious Tisaby Make His Debut?
the Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job when it comes to the recruiting class of 2026 as they have landed many different challenge of prospects that could be viewed as a home run commit in the class for many different programs but yet landing down for the Arizona State Sun Devils just fills void of what would've been the top target for many different schools.
One of the players that they had the pleasure of landing is Cortavious Tisaby. Tisaby is one of the better players from the state of Texas that announced his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils in fact, he was one of the first commits in the class as he was committed before the month of June even began, which made him one of the better relationships that the staff had prior to a commitment.
The talented prospect as an offensive tackle from the 2026 class who resides in the city of Dallas, Texas and rides the high of playing high school football at the highest level. He continues to show his success season by season and has a chance to have yet the best season of his high school football career just a few months removed from him attending Arizona State and practicing with the program as he becomes a true freshman in the system. Many coaches and fans will be watching his games just to see how he does and wanting to keep up as he has said to begin his season very soon.
Tisaby attends South Oak Cliff High School in the state of Texas, and is set for his first game at home. The talented prospect to play against North Shore in his first game as the first game will be played at South Oak Cliff and will be one to watch. South Oak Cliff is entering this game as the 78th best team in the nation as well as the 12th best team in the state of Texas all according to MaxPreps.
North Shore will be entering this game as the favorite as they are currently ranked as the 24th team in the nation, as well as the third team in the state of Texas, which makes them a significant rank ahead of Tisaby and his school, however, with Tisaby and his program being at home anything is possible in this game, but I look for this game to be a close and hard fought battle.
As mentioned the talented prospect will be on his way to Arizona State sooner rather than later as he caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI back in June to discuss what it means to him to be a commit as well as the message that he provided for the fans.
"Being a commit is amazing," Tisaby confirmed to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "You connect with everyone fast, and the coaching staff will make you feel like family even though you aren’t there yet."
He the gave a message to Arizona State fans.
"I'm not really looking into them (the rest of the nation), I’m 100% committed, and it’s going to be really hard to beat ASU."
