Sam Leavitt Discusses Utah Matchup, Moving Forward, More
TEMPE -- Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt spoke with media after Tuesday's practice - this comes after the bye week in which he was unable to due to previous NIL-related commitments.
Leavitt discussed numerous topics - including the potential challenges Utah's defense presents, the possible inclement weather that the game will be played in, self-grading recent performances, and much more.
To watch the full video, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of Leavitt's exchange with media on Wednesday.
On Playing in Inclement Weather
“Yeah, I mean, obviously it's different. I do change up a couple things. Kind of like to keep that my secret. But, you know, I grew up in Oregon, like I said, one of the rainiest states. So thrown in that all off season. And you know, even during the season, nothing I'm not used to.”
On Red Zone Struggles
“Yeah, couple protection errors. We just got to be more disciplined in our route running. And, you know, I got to fit certain balls you kind of take, take better window chances. You know, high in the back, low in the front. Just really try to force some windows. I feel like I'm trying to scramble a little bit too much in those situations. I'll take that on myself. But, you know, it's been an emphasis, and we've gone about it in the right way, pretty excited about our plan.”
On Utah’s Defense
“It's been the same, you know, for the last 20 years. You know, they're really tough and small team. They're really good at what they do. Play a lot of, man, you know that they have their oddities off that you know, bringing their bringing their smack to the field, playing two trap, you know, playing the three deep, two under, getting into the third down stuff. They do a good job. Last year they got me on a cover zero, left one, you know, they played the post safety on the back. So we'll be ready for stuff like that.”
On Jalen Moss’s Return
“Yeah, he's good player. He just has to, you know, kind of get back into things. He's been out for a little bit, so I'm excited too.”
On Changing Focus As Season Moves On
“For sure, kind of tried to tailor off on that I wasn't playing as well, and it brought some stress. And no, I kind of remember not I'm not doing this for the accolades and all those things, just the talk kind of puts you in that mindset. So got out of that and just started coming out here, enjoying the day, the beautiful weather out here, and being around my team. So just blessed to be the situation I am.”
On Changing Playstyle After 2024 Injury vs Utah
“Honestly, I started playing better because I started, you know, playing more quarterback and less playmaker, and, you know, started making plays when they needed to be made, rather than forcing it. Honestly, you know, I had a really good day at practice, day, you know, just trying to sit in the pocket and play more that style. So I'm just trying to get back to that. And, you know, it's really just being comfortable as the season goes on. So I'm just trying to approach the game like that.”
On Jaren Hamilton’s Big Play vs TCU
“Yeah. I mean, he puts his head down every single day. You know, that's my guy. He's got a great attitude. He can really roll, so it was good to see him get going. You know, we connected on a bunch throughout fall camp. So that's just going to be continued progress of the season.”
Arizona State-Utah is set to kickoff at 7:15 P.M. Arizona time on Saturday night.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!