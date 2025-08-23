2027 Arizona State Recruits Set On-Campus Visits
Arizona State football has improved their national profile over the last year under head coach Kenny Dillingham - the appearance in the Peach Bowl to open up 2025 was the first step in returning to prominence in the manner that the program strives to be.
With the increased success comes more eyes on Tempe from prospective recruits - this has resulted in high-level prospects such as top-200 2026 quarterback Jake Fette committing last September.
Momentum is building for Dillingham and company nonetheless - the 2027 class has potential to truly be the breakout one during Dillingham's tenure.
The first sign of effort the coaching staff made in the 2027 class was by offering 'golden tickets' to various local Arizona recruits - including four-star offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand and four-star running back Noah Roberts. The move stressed to the junior class members that were offered that they are each of paramount importance to the staff.
Now, four local prospects have scheduled official gameday visits in Tempe - three of the player sare from Basha high school (Roberts, Hildebrand, Dajohn Yardborough) and four-star Desert Edge edge rusher Zereck Sidney has scheduled two visits with the Sun Devils during the season.
Roberts is a consensus top 60 player in the 2027 class - reportedly running a sub-4.40 40 yard dash. He also scheduled visits with Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama, and Texas. The track record that RB coach Shaun Aguano has built a track record that is hard to ignore from recruits. Roberts will visit Tempe on October 18 against Texas Tech.
Hildebrand is visiting Tempe on September 13 against Texas State - and is set to visit many of the same programs that Roberts is.
Sidney is visiting Tempe for the games against Houston and Arizona - while also visiting Oklahoma, Washington, Notre Dame, and Texas - the track record formed by Diron Reynolds over the last 30 years as a coach are intriguing for any prospect as well.
