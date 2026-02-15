Arizona State Football Mailbag: Spring Ball Preparations & More

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State football season is still roughly seven months away from officially ushering in the regular season.

The Sun Devils are obviously still putting in early preparations for the season to be, as spring practices are set to onset in roughly one month.

Arizona State on SI answers key questions that have been presented following another successful transfer portal class, and heading into Kenny Dillingham's fourth season at the helm.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Will be the Most Crucial Position Battle?

One of the most real qualities about Dillingham is that he's completely honest about where things stand within his program - especially that position battles will typically be a mainstay in Tempe.

Every position battle is crucial to the overall makeup of the team, but quarterback is the spot that will almost always serve as a catalyst to the other pieces in place.

The assumption is that Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley will step into the role, but there are several other worthy competitors, including Mikey Keene and Jake Fette. The performance of the different quarterbacks will be one of the most closely watched developments of spring ball.

What Are Implications of Dillingham's New Contract?

The freshly agreed upon amended deal between Dillingham and ASU is expected to be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents in the days ahead.

The two main implications that are tied into the new deal are clear-cut - Dillingham is fully intending on staying in Tempe in the long-term, and there will always be extensive efforts made to retain the assistant coaches that are in place.

The agreement paid of instantly, as Bryan Carrington was promoted, and the Sun Devils were able to add another member to the staff.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What is Most Anticipated Game of Season?

This answer is truly a subjective one - ASU will travel to take on SEC foe Texas A&M, will make a trip overseas to London, and will play Big 12 contenders in Texas Tech/BYU yet again - all without even mentioning Arizona.

Most college football fans would likely give the Texas Tech or Texas A&M answer. Arizona State fans would point to the opportunity to take the Territorial Cup back in the 100th game against Arizona as the clear top option.

Ultimately, the most anticipated game is up for personal interpretation, but the fact that there are so many contenders points to the Sun Devils having an exhilarating season ahead of them.

