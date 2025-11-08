Predicting Sam Leavitt's Decision After 2025 Arizona State Season
TEMPE -- Arizona State star Sam Leavitt's 2025 season is now behind him.
Kenny Dillingham announced that the redshirt sophomore would miss the remainder of the season last Friday due to a foot injury that never fully healed.
Leavitt had surgery earlier this week that officially put a cap on football activities, which ultimately leads into the conversation surrounding which of three likely paths the 20-year-old will take moving forward.
Declaring For NFL Draft
This choice is still possible, but doesn't feel likely any longer. Leavitt was playing the majority of the season with an injury, and although he did have moments of brilliance, it's difficult to get a true scope of the growth he made with a sample that was marred by an outside factor.
Leavitt still could be a day two pick at this point, but he likely can work back into the first-round conversation with another year in college.
Entering Transfer Portal
The least likely option. Leavitt turned down lucrative offers from other high-major teams to become their starting quarterback in 2025 - showing true signs of loyalty in the process.
It really feels unlikely that the soon-to-be junior would spurn the program and city that he has become entrenched in on a whim during the transfer portal period, but it's inherently on the table due to the current landscape of college football.
Returning to School
This appears to be the likeliest option at this stage. Although coach Dillingham said he would give his star time to regroup following the surgery, reaining the star is obviously of paramount importance - especially since the head coach committed to returning for the 2026 season.
Leavitt has a strong relationship with both Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo. He has done numerous tangible acts of charity to demonstrate his presence in Tempe. He has built up as a leader within the program every single day.
Most importantly, the field general has the potential to do something that no other quarterback in program history has done - he has the ability to put the program in a position to play for the right to earn a national title on two different occasions.
The only certainty at the moment is that Leavitt will be tasked with making a difficult decision - the opportunity cost is all too real from any perspective of the delimma. Until then, Jeff Sims will slot in at quarterback for the final three games of the Sun Devils' regular season.
