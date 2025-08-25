Predicting Arizona State Basketball Non-Conference Record
Arizona State's men's basketball program is entering a make-or-break year 11 under head coach Bobby Hurley.
The Sun Devil basketball program is currently being overshadowed by the football program, and the women's program under Molly Miller has picked up substantial steam as well.
Arizona State faces pressure from multiple angles after struggling in 2024-25 - mustering a 13-20 record.
The season that was resulted in a mass exodus from within the roster - only one player from a year ago returned for this team.
Hurley remained committed to attempting to build a winner, regardless, the offseason endeavor this time around led to a deeper, more veteran-laden group.
Hurley didn't shy away from scheduling challenging opponents in the non-conference schedule despite the nearly entirely new roster - ASU on SI predicts the team's record in the 12 games before a second trek in Big 12 league play.
Southern Utah: Win
Utah Tech: Win
Arizona State begins the season on a very high note by defeating two lower-level D1 programs based in Utah.
Gonzaga: Loss
The Sun Devils gave Gonzaga a major challenge a year ago, but the Zags have reloaded - including former Sun Devil Adam Miller - and shouldn't have as much of an issue this time around.
Georgia State: Win
@Hawaii: Win
The Sun Devils take care of business against two mid-major programs that have the potential to be competitive.
Texas: Loss
Sean Miller continues his history of owning the day against the Sun Devils
Washington State/Chaminade: Win
The Sun Devils should win against either opponent.
Seton Hall/NC State/USC/Boise State: Loss
The potential matchup combinations are expansive, so it's difficult to gauge how the third-round matchup in Maui will go.
Northern Arizona: Win
Santa Clara: Win
NAU should be a convincing victory, while Santa Clara has quietly become one of the better mid-major programs.
Still, Arizona State should prevail.
@UCLA: Loss
UCLA is projected to be one of the best teams in college basketball this season. The Sun Devils might be overmatched by Donovan Dent and company.
Oregon State: Win
The Sun Devils wrap up non-conference play with a win over a former conference foe - concluding another classic battle between the two programs.
Total Record: 8-4
It's ultimately very likely that Arizona State will need to win approximately 10 Big 12 games under this scenario to make it to March once again - that will be a tall task for Hurley's team, but this schedule should sufficiently prepare them for it.
