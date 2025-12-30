Previewing Week Ahead for Arizona State Basketball Programs

TEMPE -- Successful starts to the 2025-26 season for the Arizona State men's and women's basketball programs have been major talking points throughout the first two months of the campaign.

Bobby Hurley has done an admirable job in reshaping an entirely new roster - save for a singular player - while Molly Miller has made the most of year one in charge of the women's program, as the Sun Devils are off to the best start in program history with a 14-0 record.

Both teams have encountered a bit of a hiatus in the period between Christmas and New Year's - with both set for a return to action within the next several days.

ASU Sun Devils guards Last-Tear Poa (13) and Marley Washenitz (11) defend Coppin State Bald Eagles guard Kyley Gary-Grayson (10) at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Women's: Wednesday @ Utah, Saturday @ Brigham Young

Arizona State currently ranks number 43 in the NCAA NET rankings, while Utah slots in at number 48. These two teams are two of the stingiest defenses in the Big 12 - with the Sun Devils seeking to head into 2026 with a 15-0 record. McKinna Brackens is a player to watch here, as the junior averages in the ballpark of 15 PPG and 8 RPG - with double-double showings appearing to become the norm.

Brigham Young is another team that is currently in the same range as ASU as far as the NET rankings are concerned, with the Cougars being placed at number 46 as of Monday. The road games against the Utah schools will be a certain challenge for Miller's squad, but they haven't ceded yet in the face of a challenge.

Arizona State plays Utah at 2:00 P.M. MST on Wednesday, and BYU at 2:00 P.M. MST on Saturday, with both games set to be broadcast on ESPN+.

Men's: Saturday vs. Colorado

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) brings the ball upcourt against the Oregon State Beavers at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 9-4 Sun Devils are set to open Big 12 play against the 10-3 Colorado Buffaloes - the Tad Boyle-coached team dropped their final two games of non-conference play against Stanford and Northern Colorado.

Arizona State is coming off a two-game losing streak in its own right, but returns to Desert Financial Arena to face a Colorado squad that is potentially reeling even more - as mentioned above.

The status of guards Trevor Best and Adante Holiman, as well as forward Allen Mukeba, will be of interest, as Hurley's squad has been tested depth-wise in recent weeks.

Arizona State-Colorado is set for a tip time of 3 P.M. MST on Saturday and is to be broadcast on ESPN2.

