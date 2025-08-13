Prized Arizona State Commit Preparing for 2025 Season
Arizona State is set to usher in a 2025 season that is being met with incredibly lofty expectations after reaching the College Football Playoff in 2024.
Kenny Dillingham's greatest victory as head coach of the program to this point has arguably been securing a commitment from Sam Leavitt via the transfer portal after the 2023 season.
Leavitt was an unheralded pickup by the Sun Devil program - with many labeling him as one of the worst quarterbacks among the power four leagues.
The rest is history - and now Leavitt is considered to be a potential prospect in the 2026 NFL draft.
The potential for Leavitt to depart the program following the upcoming season is something that has to be on the minds of the entire coaching staff.
Enter Jake Fette.
The four star recruit in the 2026 class out of Del Valle in El Paso, Texas is the crown jewel of the Sun Devils' class in terms of current pledges.
Fette has stayed steadfast in his commitment to play in Tempe even through a summer in which he participated in the 'Elite 11' camp - one that NFL stars such as C.J. Stroud participated in.
Now, Fette is set to begin his senior season in an incredibly competitive state after starting the previous two seasons - where he accounted for 59 passing touchdowns and 24 rushing touchdowns.
The multi-sport athlete is a well-rounded athlete who utilizes his big arm in the correct manner in the majority of scenarios on the field. Fette truly can make most throws in the book in terms of arm slots and angles, all without risking turnovers.
The upcoming Sun Devil signee will provide an obvious solution for Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo to potentially replace Leavitt after the season - Cameron Dyer will also factor into a potential battle, but Fette is in a position to be the future face of Arizona State football.
Del Valle begins the season on August 28 with a road battle and finish the regular season with another road duel on November 6.
