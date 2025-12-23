3 New Transfer Portal Names to Watch for Arizona State

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to move into the final contest of the 2025 season on December 31 against the Duke Blue Devils in the Sun Bowl.

Jeff Sims will be playing in the final game of his career, while it remains likely that Sam Leavitt will enter the transfer portal after the game is concluded - leaving Kenny Dillingham with much work to do to patch up the position.

Arizona State on SI explores three new names that have recently announced intentions to enter the transfer portal that might be of interest to the school - with more about each below.

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles

Chiles is a true junior and was one of the top recruits in the same class as Leavitt.

The talented passer followed head coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State - showing flashes at the latter spot, but never truly taking off. He was benched midseason and Smith's firing all but assured that the former four-star recruit would be exiting.

On3's J.D. PicKell suggested that this pairing has potential to be mutually beneficial, as many of the concerns surrounding Chiles are around his feel for the game and pocket presence - Dillingham has proved time and time again that he is one of the very best in the business when it comes to developing untapped potential.

USF's Byrum Brown

Brown has quietly emerged as one of the most dynamic talents in all of college football, totaling 42 touchdowns in 2025. He has accounted for 92 total touchdowns over parts of four seasons - although the passer has only played over half of his team's games two of those campaigns.

One might assume that an SEC destination is in the cards for the fourth-highest rated quarterback in the 2025 season per PFF, but it certainly won't hurt to kick the tires on Brown ahead of his final season of eligibility in 2026.

South Carolina's Air Noland

Noland was widely considered a top-five player at the quarterback position in the 2024 recruiting class, starting his career at Ohio State before transferring to South Carolina this past season to back LaNorris Sellers up.

Now, Noland is likely seeking an opportunity to start elsewhere after Sellers announced his intention to stay on Monday - would Arizona State take a chance on another talented passer that doesn't have much in-game experience at the collegiate level?

