Projecting Where Arizona State Lands in Big 12 Standings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football team is still alive for the program to accomplish what it set out to do before the start of the 2025 season.
A victory by the Houston Cougars has complicated the Sun Devils' path to return to the Big 12 title game, but they are three wins away from being in position to be in position.
Arizona State on SI predicts what the final conference standings will look like once week 14 of the season is in the rearview mirror.
1. Texas Tech (8-1)
The Red Raiders' season hinges on defeating Brigham Young at home - the result will be known early on Saturday.
For the sake of this exercise, ASU on SI projects that Texas Tech beats BYU behind Behren Morton's arm and an incredible defense that is headlined by LB Jacob Rodriguez. The last two games of their season are against UCF and West Virginia, so this seems to be the last game that appears competitive on paper.
2. Brigham Young (8-1)
Kalani Sitake has built something special in Provo, as the Cougars are once again conference contenders even with a freshman QB in the fold in Bear Bachmeier.
A lot will be found out about the team over the next three weeks - as they play TCU and Cincinnati in the encore to this week.
3. Arizona State (7-2)
The Sun Devils are in a position to win the last three games of their season - there doesn't appear to be much disagreement from the consensus here.
Jeff Sims quelled many concerns with his performance in last week's win over Iowa State, while other aspects of the team continue to be steady and the roster gets healthier. The final three-game stretch of West Virginia, Colorado, and Arizona is favorable as well.
4. Utah (6-3)
ASU on SI projects that Devon Dampier and Utah will secure their third loss of conference play on November 15 against Baylor.
Utah has been playing better football and is likely the more complete team, but Baylor just appears to be a possible matchup nightmare in this specific setting.
5. TCU (6-3)
This is a bold take - as TCU still sits behind Houston and Cincinnati. However, TCU gets a head-to-head opportunity against both and an argument can be made that they have been more consistent this season as a whole.
QB Josh Hoover is also an x-factor that pushes the Horned Frogs over the edge here.
