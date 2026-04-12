Ranking the Most NFL-Ready Arizona State Prospects

TEMPE -- 11 days remain until former members of the Arizona State Sun Devils football program ultimately discover their NFL fates.

At least four Sun Devil alumni are slated to be picked during the three-day draft event, with each of the quartet being relatively prepared to contribute at the pro level right away - Arizona State on SI ranks the four in order when it comes to readiness below.

4. Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor possesses immense upside as a player that just began playing football five years ago, but he very well may enter the NFL more raw compared to his counterparts.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor's statistical accomplishments (484 pass block snaps without a sack allowed in 2025) and relative polish in areas such as footwork point to a player that should be able to play right away, but there's no guarantee that whoever selects him will start the All-Big 12 talent day one.

3. Keyshaun Elliott

Elliott's physical profile, multi-year production at off-ball linebacker, and leadership skills being wrapped around under-appreciated versatility should jump off the page to prospective NFL franchises.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, Elliott will likely be eased into his role at the pro level - to a similar vein of how former Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon began his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals as a defined reserve prior to taking over as a starter later in the season.

2. Keith Abney II

Abney has been discounted for much of his football career due to a perceived lack of size for a traditional boundary corner. The superstar has silenced doubters to the highest degree over the last three seasons at Arizona State in a myriad of ways.

Most of all, Abney's sound technique and work ethic have translated to nearly every matchup the Sun Devils have taken part in. The 5'9" cornerback utilizes the sideline like few others have in college football and has frequently come through with game-saving plays that play into the belief that he will be a major difference maker from day one on in the NFL.

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II during the final football practice before leaving for Camp Tontozona at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Aug 5, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Jordyn Tyson

Tyson is poised to be the first Sun Devil since Brandon Aiyuk to be selected in the first round - and for good reason.

Tyson's polish as a route runner, prowess to create separation from DB's, and willingness to support the run game as a blocker all point to an advanced player that is prepared to translate to the NFL level instantly.