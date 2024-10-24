All Sun Devils

Arizona State loses 4-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson

Wilson has now decommitted from three schools

Class of 2024 4-star WR Adrian Wilson decommitted from Arizona State on Wednesday.
Shortly after Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham tweeted "Great day to be a Sun Devil" on Wednesday evening, four-star class of 2025 wide receiver Adrian Wilson tweeted that he was decommitting from Arizona State.

It's not the first time Wilson has reopened his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior from Pflugerville High School in Texas committed to the Sun Devils in April. Before that, he had been committed to Oregon. And before that, TCU.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the opportunity to be part of your program. After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided to decommit from Arizona State University,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “Re-opening my recruitment was not an easy decision, as I hold a great deal of respect for the coaching staff and the vision you have for the program.

"I believe this choice is necessary for my personal and athletic growth, and I wish nothing but the best for the team and the future of ASU. I will always cherish the connections I’ve made and the experiences I’ve had during this process. Thank you for your understanding.”

An hour after he decommitted from ASU, Wilson tweeted that he was offered by Colorado. He is reportedly visiting Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes this weekend.

Wilson caught 60 passes for 1,003 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, and has 26 receptions for 601 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

The Sun Devils currently have 18 commits in their 2025 class, including two wide receivers and one quarterback who plans to play wide receiver in college (Cameron Dyer).

