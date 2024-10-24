Arizona State recruiting update: Sun Devils make flurry of offers
With the 2024-25 college basketball season less than two weeks away, Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has been hitting the recruiting trail hard.
In the last week, the Sun Devils have offered at least four class of 2026 prospects, including four-star center Davion Adkins from Faith Family Academy in Texas. ASU has also offered at least one 2027 prospect.
In total, Arizona State has offered at least 44 class of 2026 prospects. Here are the five most recent offers Hurley and his staff have doled out:
1. Davion Adkins, 4-star center/power forward
Adkins is the No. 2 overall prospect in Texas in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
2. Austin Goosby, 4-star G/SF
Another Texas high school prospect, Goosby is the No. 5 overall 2026 prospect in the Lone Star State.
3. TreVaun Clark, PF
Clark, a 6-foot-7 power forward, doesn't have a star ranking, but has seven offers, including Texas, LSU and Oklahoma State.
4. Aidan Chronister, 4-star SG
Chronister, a 6-foot-7 shooting guard from Sunrise Christian in Kansas, has offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Creighton and several other schools.
5. Kavian Bryant, G
Bryan is a multi-sport athlete who is also being recruited as a quarterback. He's the only 2027 recruit on this list. He plays quarterback and shooting guard for Westwood High School in Palestine, Texas.