Arizona State's Season Resounding Success Regardless of Tournament Outcome

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (24-10, 9-9 Big 12) are officially heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.

Molly Miller 's Sun Devils got selected as the 10-seed and are set to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the First Four of the tournament on Thursday night in Iowa City to earn the right to square off against Georgia on Saturday morning.

Arizona State Sun Devils McKinna Brackens (21) and Eastern Washington Eagles Emily McElmurry (23) fight for possession during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Nov. 8, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils are climbing out of a dark part of the program's history that started earlier in this decade, and are now poised to continue carrying that success into the future - regardless of what happens on Thursday night.

How Did ASU Get Here?

Arizona State moved on from three-year head coach Natasha Adair after a 10-22 record last season - with Miller being the target the entire way throughout the process.

Miller was named as head coach shortly after Grand Canyon was eliminated in the NCAA tournament, ultimately setting out to carry out a defined vision and culture to turn a program around that had only won 55 games over the previous five seasons.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller yells out to her team as they play the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller retained players from the 2024-25 team - including Jyah LoVett - while also hitting the transfer portal hard to construct a roster that would successfully carry out the vision in the opening year of her tenure.

McKinna Brackens, Gabby Elliott, Last-Tear Poa, Heloisa Carrera, Marley Washenitz, and others have done an incredible job in setting the tone defensively, while also generating enough offense to win 24 games - ultimately securing the tournament bid.

Arizona State's Momentum Set to Continue

It's more strenuous now more than ever to build a winner that is consistent on a year-to-year basis - save for programs such as UConn and South Carolina.

The tide appears to be turning for Arizona State under Miller's leadership - with many signs pointing to the Sun Devils being a regular fixture in the Big 12 for years to come. The first sign is the team finishing 9-9 in the league just a year after going 3-15 under Adair. The team winning two (and nearly three) games in the conference tournament shows that Miller had the chops to go head-to-head with some of the best in the league as well.

Most importantly, guard Averie Lower committing to play for ASU in the class of 2026 is the most crucial data point in the case for the program moving forward - Tempe is a place where elite prospects are now intrigued to play at.