Arizona State Offers 2027 Four Star Recruit
Arizona State football has traditionally had a sporadic history when it comes to building recruiting classes out.
Some years the Sun Devils secure a high-level class, while others the program struggles to stabilize in recruiting rankings - particularly in the post Herm Edwards era.
The situation has improved substantially over the last year under head coach Kenny Dillingham, with the Sun Devils already having secured commitments from 18 players in the 2026 class to this point - including eight players from a recruiting hotbed in Texas.
The program has continued to tirelessly work towards staying proactive and building towards the future - with coordinators/position coaches alike showing true determination in many cases.
Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele displayed just this on Thursday night - when he officially offered four star offensive line recruit Jackson Roper out of Englewood, Colorado.
Roper - a 6-foot-5 interior offensive lineman - is currently ranked as the 284th best player in the class of 2027 per 247 Sports. He also holds offers from UTEP, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Colorado State, and Alabama.
Another interesting tidbit relating to Roper is that the rising junior played both ways his first two years of playing under Friday night lights.
More on the transition to full-time offensive lineman below:
"Played first two years at Regis Jesuit but transferred to Cherry Creek prior to junior season. Starred at OG and DT and had combined totals of 33 tackles, 5 for loss, 3.5 sacks and 3 hurries over the last two seasons. Will move to tackle this fall but long term, we like his future as an interior offensive lineman."
The Sun Devils will receive stiff competition for Roper's commitment, but the selling points to play in Tempe are very much there. Among the most obvious is Tuitele's work with the ASU offensive line over the last year-plus. Max Iheanacor has been discussed as a potential second-round pick by some in the 2026 NFL draft, while Ben Coleman, Kyle Scott, and Josh Atkins are also seen as draftable prospects.
