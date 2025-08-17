Which States Arizona State Will Recruit Heaviest Out Of?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been extremely competitive in the recruiting scene, as they have done their thing in the 2026 recruiting class. The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many different commits in the class, but many of these commits are also among the top targets for them. They have landed the commitment of players from all over the nation, despite focusing on some areas more heavily than the others. Some of the areas they have been focusing on more heavily is the state of Arizona, as one can understand why. The Arizona prospects continue to get better and better, but surprisingly... their in-state focus doesn't seem to be the main priority.
Sure they like to land their in-state talent, but there are two states that they have been targeting even more. The Sun Devils have been looking to target the class of 2026 prospects in the state of California, which is very self-explanatory. This is because the state of California is the most populated state in the country, which means the most amount of talent. This doesn't always mean they have the best talent, but year in and year out people can argue this to be the case. The other state that they target the heaviest is the state they claim everything is bigger in.
The great state of Texas. The state of Texas remains to be one of the primary sources for Arizona State commits, as they have landed many of their top targets out of. This is the primary place they offer younger kids from along with the other two states that has already been mention. They have offered players primarily in those three states, but they have also started to recruit out of the state of Nevada.
Nevada is another place to recruit out of for the Arizona State Sun Devils, because the state has many similarities to Arizona. The desert is the desert, and this is something that is unique, especially for guys like myself who is from the south.
There are states that are east of Texas that they want to continue building a pipeline through, as one that I am eye-balling is the state of Georgia. They currently have one commit from this state, but they have hopes to gain more down the line.
These are the state that you can anticipate the talented program to recruit the most out of at this time.
