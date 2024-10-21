Elite high school football recruit includes Arizona State in top 10

BREAKING: CO/26 4 ⭐️ LB Samu Moala ( @SamuMoala ) has cut his list down to 🔟 schools‼️

-

Moala is a 6’3 (200 LBS) OLB out of Lawndale, CA. He has a total of 25 offers and ranks as the 86th recruit in the class of 2026 according to rivals.

-

Let him know what’s the move?! ⬇️🤔 pic.twitter.com/e5GlbxGt3Q