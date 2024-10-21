All Sun Devils

Elite high school football recruit includes Arizona State in top 10

Samu Moala is a 4-star linebacker, but projects as an edge rusher in college

Ben Sherman

Class of 2026 linebacker Samu Moala listed Arizona State in his top 10 schools.
Kenny Dillingham knows how important it is to recruit California.

The Arizona State football team currently has 17 players from California on its roster - and Dillingham is hoping to add more.

Four-star class of 2026 linebacker Samu Moala is one of those targets. With more than 20 offers - including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan - Moala is one of the most coveted juniors in the country.

On Sunday, Moala narrowed his list to 10 schools - and Arizona State is on the list.

A 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete, Moala plays for Leuzinger High School in Southern California. He is projected as an edge rusher in college, but loves playing linebacker in high school.

“I like inside 'backer because I can play in the box and make plays sideline to sideline,” Moala told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins in February. “It’s a fun position for me, but in college I think there's a good chance I’ll grow into an edge rusher and I’m good with that."

Moala, who has helped lead Leuzinger to a 6-1 start to the season, has considered re-classifying to the the class of 2025.

Here are highlights of Moala (No. 10) from his sophomore season at Leuzinger:

