Arizona State football coach is holding open tryouts for new kicker

Kenny Dillingham went off on the Sun Devils' kicking game after losing to Cincinnati

Ben Sherman

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is not happy with the Sun Devils' kicking game.
Kenny Dillingham was blunt in his assessment of Arizona State's kicking game after Sun Devils' kicker Ian Hershey badly missed two field goals in a 24-14 loss to Cincinnati.

"Our kicking game's atrocious," Dillingham said in his postgame press conference. "If you can kick and you're at Arizona State, email me. We're going to have kicking tryouts on Monday. So, bring it on. Kicking tryouts Monday, let's go.

When asked by a reporter if he was serious, Dillingham doubled down.

"Yeah, I'm dead serious. We're going to put it out on our social. We're going to have a kicking tryout on Monday. We've gotta find somebody who can make a field goal."

Arizona State had a chance to cut Cincinnati's lead to 24-17 with 5:58 left in the game, but Hershey shanked a 48-yard field goal. He later missed a 41-yard field goal. He made both of his PAT attempts.

Hershey, a redshirt sophomore who played his freshman season at Idaho State, came into the game 7-for-10 on the season. The Sun Devils have two other kickers on the roster: true freshman Carston Kieffer and senior Parker Lewis.

Watch Dillingham's postgame comments:

The Sun Devils (5-2, 2-2) have a bye next week, which gives Dillingham and his staff time to figure out their kicking game. They return to the field on Nov. 2 with a road game at Oklahoma State.

